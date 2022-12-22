Read full article on original website
KUOW
A 30-year-old movie that captured a singular moment in Seattle music history
After thee decades, Cameron Crowe's "Singles" is most remembered for its soundtrack. The movie "Singles," tells a story about early 20-somethings in Seattle, bouncing through relationships, wearing flannel and Dr. Martens boots, and figuring out who they are in the early 90s, basic romcom stuff. And yeah, most of these...
Guitar World Magazine
Crazy Tube Circuits seeks to channel Klon Centaur and Dumble tones with its two-sided Unobtanium overdrive
The Unobtanium promises to obtain the sounds of some of the rarest and most expensive pieces of gear in history. A Klon Centaur overdrive pedal and Dumble guitar amp are two pieces of gear that just about every electric guitar player would love to get their hands on, but for 99 percent of guitarists there are two pretty big obstacles in the way: they’re both incredibly expensive and very hard to come across.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s breakthrough fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism” — which were actually released within a mere eight months of one another that year. Gibbard will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with both the Postal Service – which also includes Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis – as well as with Death Cab. The tour will mark the first live Postal Service...
10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left
Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
Nina Hagen: Unity review – musically eclectic to the point of chaos
You can’t accuse Nina Hagen, regarded as the godmother of German punk – and the soundtrack to former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from power – of being predictable or repetitive. Shadrack, the opening to her latest album Unity, is a Bible story half-sung over a synth-funk meets hip-hop beat, and sets the tone for an album that is wildly eclectic to the point of chaos. Moving from dub to funk and rock to folk, with covers of Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow, Unity sounds as if records have been randomly pulled from a vast collection and assembled as one.
Guitar World Magazine
Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound
British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
Outsider-Approved New Albums for December 9, 2022
December is a slow month for new music. However, there are still a handful of artists out there releasing killer new albums before the year ends. This week, we have a handful of new records that are sure to scratch that hard-to-reach musical itch. There’s some country, a little bluegrass, and some great folk-leaning Americana from the heartland.
Ozarks First.com
Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65
NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65. Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully...
