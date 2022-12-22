ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI
WolverineDigest

JJ McCarthy Shares Message With Michigan Fans

On Saturday, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy announced that he has contributed over $30,000 of his own NIL money to various worthy causes - both inside and outside of the state of Michigan. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, McCarthy announced that he would be donating portions of his...
ANN ARBOR, MI

