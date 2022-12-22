Read full article on original website
Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Austin police locate missing man
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Ice skating, Peppermint Parkway
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From skating outdoors in the heart of Downtown Austin to spending time with your family for the holidays, there's no shortage of things to do to spread holiday cheer over the next few days.
City, state leaders prepare for freezing weather
Texas said the power grid is expected to meet demand this week. Meanwhile, the City of Austin will open cold weather shelters.
Cold temperatures across the country are leading to flight delays in Austin
As the cold weather settles into Austin and the rest of the country, flights are getting delayed or canceled. Passengers must contact their airline if this occurs.
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Austin Area Urban League helping to provide shelter for those in need during Arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Arctic air is sweeping its way through Central Texas and temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark over the next couple of days. Quincy Dunlap, the president and CEO of Austin Area Urban league, and his organization are working with city officials to get people out of the frigid cold and into several shelters.
Single-family homesite in Rainey Street district lists for $10 million
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last remaining single-family homes located in the Rainey Street district has officially hit the market with a $10 million listing price, according to a report from Towers realty. The report states the 1945 bungalow located at 701 River Street sits on a 3,375-square-foot...
Remembering Crumley Grocery in South Austin and its massive annual Christmas light display
AUSTIN, Texas — For several generations, it was considered South Austin’s best-known display of outdoor Christmas lights. The Crumley Grocery Store on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek shined like a beacon on cold winter nights as thousands of festive lights meant the holidays were here. In 1965, D.E....
Austin's 'Rain to River' initiative tackling water inequality
Austin leaders say they're trying to change what they call "climate injustice." The KVUE Defenders took a look at the City's "Rain to River" plan.
Accidental fire leaves four people displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
Fiancée of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas — The fiancée of suspended UT men's basketball coach Chris Beard shared a statement on Friday regarding the alleged domestic violence incident that led to Beard's arrest on Dec. 12. In a statement shared with KVUE's Tony Plohetski, Beard's fiancée, Randi Trew, said Beard did not...
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters this week
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Man arrested after climbing to roof of hotel during warrant service
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect after attempting to serve a warrant at a Super 8 hotel. According to the APD, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 4200 S. Interstate 35. Police said the man had three felony warrants,...
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
Austin pools closing due to freezing weather
AUSTIN, Texas — With the arrival of freezing weather conditions Thursday evening, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will close year-round city pools from Friday, Dec. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Aquatics operations will resume regularly scheduled holiday hours on Sunday, Dec. 25, and normal operating hours on Monday,...
Round Rock retailer sold $1 million ticket, ticket unclaimed
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: an earlier version of this story stated that a Round Rock resident had claimed the winning ticket, but it has been clarified that the winner has not claimed the prize yet and that it was a Round Rock retailer. A Round Rock retailer...
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two carbon monoxide exposure calls in Friday's incident report
AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Thursday, Dec. 22. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 380 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Friday, ATCEMS responded to 41 environmental incident response calls and 24 cold...
