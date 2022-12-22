ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing man

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters this week

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it will activate three 24-hour cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness this week. Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes said people will be able to go to the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, to sign up to go to the shelters. Registration will take place each evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin pools closing due to freezing weather

AUSTIN, Texas — With the arrival of freezing weather conditions Thursday evening, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will close year-round city pools from Friday, Dec. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 24. Aquatics operations will resume regularly scheduled holiday hours on Sunday, Dec. 25, and normal operating hours on Monday,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

