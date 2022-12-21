Read full article on original website
Related
clublexus.com
Top 5 Best-SOUNDING Lexus Vehicles!!! (Headphones Suggested)
The top five best-sounding Lexus vehicles are among the greatest-sounding cars of all time and will give you goosebumps just hearing them. Lexus makes great engines. Known for long life and durability, all of them can easily last 200,000 miles or more. But they also make some incredibly good-sounding engines – something that surprises people until they are hit with the audible proof, and they get goosebumps. The top five on this list not only represent the best-sounding Lexus vehicles, but they are also among the best-sounding vehicles ever made.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
torquenews.com
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek
Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
qcnews.com
Acura Integra: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 nominee
Can the return of an iconic nameplate usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the $31,895 Acura Integra. The Integra has a history for inexpensive thrills that dates back to the mid-1980s. It peaked with the 1992 GS-R model, which made the cut for our 100 Cars That Matter series. But Acura ditched the name when it moved to the RSX , and left a big chunk of its history behind.
Comments / 0