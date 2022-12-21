The top five best-sounding Lexus vehicles are among the greatest-sounding cars of all time and will give you goosebumps just hearing them. Lexus makes great engines. Known for long life and durability, all of them can easily last 200,000 miles or more. But they also make some incredibly good-sounding engines – something that surprises people until they are hit with the audible proof, and they get goosebumps. The top five on this list not only represent the best-sounding Lexus vehicles, but they are also among the best-sounding vehicles ever made.

21 HOURS AGO