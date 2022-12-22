ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Injuries at guard a big problem for Carr, Raiders’ offense

By The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpXbe_0jqsrgeD00

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday.

The Raiders didn’t have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels’ concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas’ offense in the second half and forced Derek Carr to pass quickly or scramble, sacking him three times.

New England rallied to take the lead before the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds of the zany 30-24 victory topped by Chandler Jones’ return of the Patriots’ ill-advised lateral.

The Raiders won despite starting Hroniss Grasu at right guard in place of Alex Bars, who injured a knee on Dec. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. Grasu is the backup center and hadn’t played guard since 2018.

Then, in the second quarter against the Patriots, left guard Dylan Parham went out with a knee injury. Jordan Meredith, signed to the practice squad just last week and promoted Saturday, had to finish the game at that spot.

“It’s a little difficult having guys you aren’t familiar with being next to you and being able to communicate with them properly what they need to hear and not being sure what they’re familiar with as far as play-calling,” center Andre James said. “I feel like the main thing is just communication and having everyone on the same page.”

That was a struggle against New England.

After gaining 176 yards in the first half and picking up 12 first downs, the Raiders had just 51 yards and two first downs afterward before going on an 81-yard drive to tie the game in the final minute.

“Really had a harder time blocking them in the second half there and really trying to establish ourselves at the line of scrimmage,” McDaniels said. “They got some pressure on us in the pocket, too, so didn’t really get a lot of rhythm and positive plays in the second half and we’re fortunate that we were able to put together the two-minute drive there at the end to tie it.”

The Raiders had no choice but to be aggressive on that last drive, but until then, they played cautiously in the second half given the situation at guard and wound up punting five straight times.

“You never want to say that it’s OK to punt the ball on offense,” McDaniels said. “But there are times where the game dictates that you’ve got to be smart versus trying to do too much.”

McDaniels said he would have a better idea Thursday when the Raiders practice on their outdoor grass field if Bars and Parham will play Saturday at Pittsburgh.

“So, hopefully, if we can have a few good days here, there’s a shot,” McDaniels said.

The Raiders will need their guards to return or hope Grasu and Meredith, with a full week of practice together, will be better prepared.

“You’ve just got to be ready for whatever’s asked of you,” Grasu said. “Even when I was a little banged up and not on the 53(-player roster), I always prepared mentally like I’m playing that game. So that’s what I kind of recommend everybody to do to get started — prepare like you’re starting so that when your number gets called, your routine throughout the week doesn’t change whatsoever.”

The high temperature is predicted to be 13 degrees Fahrenheit for the Steelers game. That means the Raiders would love to rely heavily on Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL with 1,495 yards rushing.

If the Raiders can establish an effective run game, that could create play-action opportunities later and remove some pressure on the linemen to hold up in protection.

“I think as an offensive line, we always want to set up the run game early,” James said. “The earlier the better to be able to run the ball as much as we can, and having the confidence from the coach to be able to call those runs is very important to us.”

Carr said he didn’t want to limit the playbook.

“I think everything’s open — speed option, triple option, flea flickers, reverses, big passes,” Carr said, a little tongue-in-cheek. “I think everything in the playbook is open when anything is going on on the front.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ig6xN_0jqsrgeD00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raiders lose Chandler Jones to elbow injury vs. Steelers

Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end sustained an elbow injury in the second half during a collision while rushing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He left the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition

You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning.  All right. All true. All fair.  But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history.  Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Duo in for Huge Game Against Raiders

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to throw it deep despite the weather at Acrisure Stadium? Yes. And there's an opportunity for both Kenny Pickett and George Pickens to have monster games. Pickens has proven that there is no catch radius when the football is in the air. For a 21-year-old,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dec. 24 declared Franco Harris Day in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Christmas Eve is officially “Franco Harris Day” in the City of Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey announced. “50 years ago today Franco Harris made the immaculate reception and led the way to the Steelers winning 4 Super Bowls,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Today we honor not just his talents on the field, but his success off of it. Pittsburgh will always remember him for his generosity and kind spirit. May his memory is a blessing for all of us.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

A Raiders' First-Hand Account of "The Immaculate Reception"

Somebody in the National Football League’s scheduling department must have a sick sense of humor for scheduling the Las Vegas Raiders to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on virtually the 50th anniversary of the famed play, or infamous for the Raiders, known as the “The Immaculate Reception.”. This is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy