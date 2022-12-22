ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Noem appoints new health secretary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state's Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
KENTUCKY STATE
All eyes on Ga. special grand jury as it drafts final report

ATLANTA — After meeting for more than seven months, sifting through mountains of evidence and hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, the 23 members of the Fulton County special grand jury are expected to soon issue a final report detailing their findings and recommending next steps. The jurors are...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Frankort State Journal. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader. When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
MONTANA STATE
Editorial Roundup: New York

Albany Times Union. December 21, 2022. A modest raise for state lawmakers wouldn’t be out of line — but the proposal on the table feels like a bait and switch. We were all set to endorse a raise for state lawmakers — until we got a look at what they’re proposing. Talk about nerve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state's National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
KENTUCKY STATE
ALASKA STATE
NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state's chief judge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York's highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the state...
NEW YORK STATE
ARIZONA STATE
OHIO STATE
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEW JERSEY STATE
New crime data collection system doesn't reflect crime wave

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of crimes committed in Maine last year more than doubled, but it’s because of a new crime data collection system, not a massive crime wave across the state, officials said Thursday. The numbers released Thursday show there were 44,513 crimes committed in...
MAINE STATE
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
WESTFORD, MA
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. December 20, 2022. Today (Wednesday) marks the official arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, although it sure seems that the snow, the bitter winds and Arctic misery are already here to greet the season. It’s been a tough time in this region the past several...
TEXAS STATE
Owners of destroyed cafe at Homestead Heritage plan to rebuild

Partners in the popular Cafe Homestead at the Homestead Heritage community near Gholson were making plans Friday to rebuild after an early morning blaze destroyed the handmade log building. By late morning, only the stone chimney and two or three vertical beams were left standing, the rest of the structure...

