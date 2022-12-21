ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WRGB

Today It's Rain and 50s, 19 Years Ago it Was Big Snow and Cold

I wrote the following summary for this event not long after the storm ended back in 2003 for the CBS6 Albany Climate and Storm Summary Database. You can see the full article there with a complete listing of archived snowfall reports. Enjoy the look back at this first storm in what ended up being an extremely active December back in 2003.
ALBANY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details

Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend

As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

