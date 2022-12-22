ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Panthers run all over Lions, putting big dent in Detroit's playoff hopes

Charlotte, N.C. — During the Detroit Lions' recent run of six wins in seven games, there had been clear keys to their success, namely forcing takeaways, taking care of the ball and stopping the run. Against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the Lions failed in all three departments. The...
New York Post

Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition

You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning.  All right. All true. All fair.  But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history.  Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
CBS DFW

Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
Detroit News

Expected severe weather postpones Red Wings' Friday game in Ottawa

Detroit — The upcoming major winter storm has officially played havoc with the Red Wings' schedule. The NHL announced Thursday morning the Wings' game Friday in Ottawa against the Senators has been postponed, and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The Wings will now play the Senators back to back (Feb. 27-28).
Detroit News

Scouting report: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Not exactly a head-to-head matchup here, but with the Lions’ rushing offense struggling to find the success it had earlier in the year, we’ll be keeping a close eye on which team can run the ball better Saturday. Since Week 10, the Lions are averaging 3.7 yards per carry. For perspective, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are tied for the second-worst mark in the league this season with 3.7. The Panthers, meanwhile, must run the ball successfully to win. Since Week 7, Carolina is 4-4, averaging 72.5 yards on the ground in losses and 203.3 rushing yards in victories.
