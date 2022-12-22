Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Panthers run all over Lions, putting big dent in Detroit's playoff hopes
Charlotte, N.C. — During the Detroit Lions' recent run of six wins in seven games, there had been clear keys to their success, namely forcing takeaways, taking care of the ball and stopping the run. Against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the Lions failed in all three departments. The...
New York Post
Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition
You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning. All right. All true. All fair. But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history. Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
Philadelphia — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday's win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record in...
Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
Detroit News
Expected severe weather postpones Red Wings' Friday game in Ottawa
Detroit — The upcoming major winter storm has officially played havoc with the Red Wings' schedule. The NHL announced Thursday morning the Wings' game Friday in Ottawa against the Senators has been postponed, and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The Wings will now play the Senators back to back (Feb. 27-28).
Detroit News
Scouting report: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Not exactly a head-to-head matchup here, but with the Lions’ rushing offense struggling to find the success it had earlier in the year, we’ll be keeping a close eye on which team can run the ball better Saturday. Since Week 10, the Lions are averaging 3.7 yards per carry. For perspective, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are tied for the second-worst mark in the league this season with 3.7. The Panthers, meanwhile, must run the ball successfully to win. Since Week 7, Carolina is 4-4, averaging 72.5 yards on the ground in losses and 203.3 rushing yards in victories.
How to Watch Lakers-Mavericks Game On Christmas Day
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) and Dallas Mavericks (17-16) will play each other on Christmas Day in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Detroit News
Henning: Javier Baez's opt-out freedom — might it tempt him ahead of 2024?
In nine months and a few days, the Tigers no longer will be paying Miguel Cabrera. His contract will be up, and at age 40, he presumably will have retired, barring some form of improbable — maybe impossible — 2023 renaissance. That will leave the Tigers wearing a...
Detroit News
Lions' best bet to extend winning streak is continuing to shut down the run
Allen Park — For the Detroit Lions to stay on track with the team's pursuit of a playoff spot, they just need to keep doing what they've been doing. More specific to this weekend's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions need to continue shutting down the run. Outside...
Detroit News
In midst of Lions turnaround, unsung hero Josh Woods remains important piece
Allen Park — Football has long been compared to a brutal, live-action game of chess. Two sides use the accumulation of many pieces to out-strategize the other, flipping between offense and defense, before the game is ultimately decided by a combination of attrition and smarts. In any given game...
