Related
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
krcrtv.com
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
actionnewsnow.com
573 drivers passed through a Redding DUI checkpoint on Hilltop Drive Thursday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police, with help from SCSO, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Hilltop Drive. A total of 573 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened. Six drivers were cited for driving...
actionnewsnow.com
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
krcrtv.com
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police give presents to children who fled home in Thursday's house fire
REDDING, Calif. — To keep their Christmas spirit going, Redding Police gave Christmas presents to the children who fled their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their home. The fire was first reported at about 7:30 that morning on Green St. off of Oxford and Hartnell...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman arrested after officers find stolen Reno PD gun
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found she had a loaded gun that was stolen out of Reno early Wednesday morning. The Redding Police Department said an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. in Redding. The officer contacted the driver, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding....
krcrtv.com
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
actionnewsnow.com
'You almost killed my partner,' Video captures CHP officer hit by vehicle on I-5
REDDING, Calif. - Newly released video captures the moments an officer was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Redding. The officer was investigating a crash in August when he was sideswiped by a passing vehicle. The incident provides a visual reminder of California's Move Over Law, that requires cars to move over a lane, away from emergency responders on the side of the road.
actionnewsnow.com
Children who live at a home damaged in fire receive gifts from Redding officers
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police School Resource officers went shopping Thursday morning to keep three children who live at a home that burned Thursday morning in the holiday spirit. The officers worked with the Redding Operation Blue Santa and DICK’S Sporting Goods to provide the children ages 11, 7 and...
actionnewsnow.com
301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters investigating Wednesday night house fire in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Shasta County Wednesday night. Flames were visible around 6 p.m. in the Happy Valley area near Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said they found the 1,500-square-foot home engulfed in flames. The home is in the 1600 block of Scout...
krcrtv.com
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
mynspr.org
New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Shasta County CEO sentenced for embezzlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from his employees’ retirement fund, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors said Maurice “Buddy” Shoe, 59, embezzled nearly $125,000 from the employee retirement benefits fund by withholding funds from...
actionnewsnow.com
Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
