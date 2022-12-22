REDDING, Calif. - Newly released video captures the moments an officer was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Redding. The officer was investigating a crash in August when he was sideswiped by a passing vehicle. The incident provides a visual reminder of California's Move Over Law, that requires cars to move over a lane, away from emergency responders on the side of the road.

