No. 13 Imhotep beats No. 14 Columbus to win finals

Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter was impressive all week as it captured the City of Palms championship, topping Columbus (FL) in Wednesday's final. Photo by Adam Fisher

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Imhotep Charter used a suffocating defense and its trio of Division I guards to claim the City of Palms Classic championship.

The Panthers, the No. 13 team in the country in the latest SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25, scored the game's first 14 points to beat No. 14 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) 61-44 in the finals of the prestigious tournament on Wednesday.



"We had fun," Imhotep senior Ahmad Nowell said. "When we stick to what we know and stick to our principles and keep our same brotherhood, this is the result."



Winning the trophy completed a dominant week for the defending state champs from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Imhotep (8-0) beat two Top 20 teams (including No. 17 Wheeler), an undefeated state champ (Isidore Newman from Louisiana) and a strong team from New York City (Archbishop Stepinac) to go 4-0 in Fort Myers.



After opening the game on a 14-0 run, the Panthers started the second quarter on a 12-0 run. When Columbus cut its deficit to six points in the third, Imhotep went on a 10-0 run.



Those runs were keyed by a fast and aggressive defense that held the Explorers, the defending Class 7A champs in Florida, to 6-of-27 shooting (22.2 percent) in the first half. Columbus was 0-8 on 3-pointers and finished the game 3-of-16 from deep.



Rahmri Barno, a Florida Gulf Coast commit, earned Tournament MVP honors. Photo by Adam Fisher

"(Imhotep) took what we do away from us," Columbus coach Andrew Moran said. "They pressured us, especially in the first half. You have to give them credit. They were ready."



Imhotep features 6-foot-7 senior Justin Edwards, ranked No. 2 in his class and committed to Kentucky. The Panthers also have Ahmad Nowell, a Top 40 junior.

But the third guard, who can get overlooked, had the biggest night. Senior point guard Rahmir Barno (6-0, 160) scored 21 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.



Barno led Imhotep in scoring in the tournament with 62 points, edging out Edwards with 61. In doing so, Barno was named tournament MVP.



The award is extra special since Barno will be playing in Fort Myers next year at nearby FGCU. The crowd at City of Palms gave Barno a loud cheer before the game even began.



"It feels good just knowing I already have support over here, that I have people cheering me on," Barno said.



Cameron Boozer, the 6-8 sophomore, led Columbus with 14 points. Cayden Boozer, a 6-2 guard, had 11. The Boozer twins are sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer.

THIRD-PLACE

Paul VI 63, Wheeler 61: Paul VI, the No. 10 team in the country, led for all but 72 seconds, but that doesn't mean it was easy. The Panthers never led by more than five points in the fourth quarter. Wheeler, ranked No. 17, had the ball down two points with 15 seconds left but missed the game-tying jumper.

Maryland commit DeShawn Harris-Smith scored 19 points to lead Paul VI, which bounced back one night after losing to Columbus in the semifinals. Patrick Ngongba, a 6-10 junior, had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who come from near Fairfax, Virginia.

Isaiah Collier, committed to USC, had 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Wheeler (Marietta, Georgia). Jelani Hamilton added 15 points.

FIFTH-PLACE

Centennial 53, Archbishop Stepinac 51: Duke commit Jared McCain got the best of Stepinac's Boogie Fland in this matchup of Top 20 talents.

McCain, ranked No. 16 in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, scored 27 points for Centennial, from Corona, California. Fland, a consensus Top 10 junior, had 19 points for Stepinac, from White Plains, N.Y.

McCain had more than half the offense for Centennial, which is ranked No. 7 in the country by SBLive but lost Tuesday in the City of Palms semifinals. McCain added seven rebounds and four assists.

CONSOLATION

Final -- Newton 60, Vashon 50: UConn commit Stephon Castle continued his strong tournament for Newton out of Covington, Georgia. The 6-foot-6 senior, ranked in the Top 10 in his class, had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In four games in the tournament, Castle averaged 15 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6 assists as Newton went 3-1.

Vashon, which went 2-2 in Fort Myers, got 14 points from Christian Williams, 13 from Kennard Davis, Jr., and 12 from Jayden Nicholson.

North Laurel 57, Canterbury 39: Reed Sheppard, the North Laurel senior committed to Kentucky, wrapped up his City of Palms showing with his best performance. Sheppard had 16 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

North Laurel, from London, Kentucky, went just 2-2 in the tournament, and the wins were against Fort Myers-area teams. However, Sheppard might have had the best all-around showing of any player in the field. He averaged 22.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 4.3 steals.

Brisun Hammermeister scored 18 points to lead Canterbury, whose campus is less than a mile from the City of Palms arena.

Isidore Newman 68, Charlotte 52: Newman got its first win of the week after coming to City of Palms 11-0 and a defending state champ from New Orleans, Louisiana. Todd Jones, a 6-7 junior, scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and added 10 rebounds to lead the Greenies.

Boise State commit Chris Lockett scored 18 for Newman, which shot 54.8-percent from the field.

John Gamble, a 6-6 senior, led Charlotte with 24 points. The Tarpons, from just north of Fort Myers, finished 0-3 at the tournament.



ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

MVP: Rahmir Barno, Imhotep

Justin Edwards, Imhotep

Ahmad Nowell, Imhotep

Cameron Boozer, Columbus

Cayden Boozer, Columbus

Bishop Boswell, Myers Park

Cameron Carr, Link Academy

Tyler Jackson, St. Frances

Karter Knox, Tampa Catholic

Stephon Castle, Newton

Isaiah Collier, Wheeler

Boogie Fland, Archbishop Stepinac

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI

Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands

Jared McCain, Centennial

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel