A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO