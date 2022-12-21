Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk and the (ahem) future of civilization
Military analyst John Robb warns of a new danger he sees to global stability: A “network swarm” of digitally connected Western institutions — wired together largely via Twitter — could escalate conflict with Russia in a way that is beyond the control of Western governments.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately
The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
What Musk and Co. Want You to Forget About #TwitterFiles
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Editor’s note: The below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of here. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?
One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
Elon Musk says Twitter 'has interfered in elections'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday promised that "Twitter 2.0" would be more "effective" and "transparent" under his leadership than in the past.
Elon Musk gambled big on Twitter. Tesla is going to pay the price.
How can Elon Musk keep Twitter afloat? Having observed Musk in action for years there is one troubling option I suspect he may pursue: raid Tesla.
astaga.com
Elon Musk claims SBF spent more than $1 billion on Dem elections.
Tesla founder,Elon Musk claims that SBF has contributed greater than $1 billion to Democratic elections. He wonders why SBF is withholding the exact figures and, if the sum is correct, the place the remaining funds went. SBF contributed $40million. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founding father of FTX, and different members of...
