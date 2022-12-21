ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, ME

Man convicted of theft from NH fire department named chief in Brownville

BROWNVILLE, Maine — A Brownville firefighter and emergency medical technician who was convicted of stealing from a fire department where he worked in New Hampshire will serve as the town’s next fire chief. Shawn Mitchell, who has worked as a volunteer firefighter for Brownville since June 2020 and...
BROWNVILLE, ME
Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry For Deer Live Cams are Back For the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
ENFIELD, ME
Stream restoration efforts

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District will enter a three year contract with the Maine Chapter of The Nature Conservatory (TNC) in an effort to restore local streams. According to executive director of The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sarah Robinson, TNC will...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME

