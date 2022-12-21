Read full article on original website
Related
observer-me.com
Man convicted of theft from NH fire department named chief in Brownville
BROWNVILLE, Maine — A Brownville firefighter and emergency medical technician who was convicted of stealing from a fire department where he worked in New Hampshire will serve as the town’s next fire chief. Shawn Mitchell, who has worked as a volunteer firefighter for Brownville since June 2020 and...
observer-me.com
CA Dean Hospital reflects on successful year, looks ahead to new hospital and ambulance station
GREENVILLE — Winter’s grip has taken hold on Piscataquis County, but the recent snowy weather has not hindered progress on one of the largest construction projects in the Moosehead Lake Region’s history. Work continues on the new Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in anticipation of a 2023 opening.
Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry For Deer Live Cams are Back For the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
foxbangor.com
Stream restoration efforts
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District will enter a three year contract with the Maine Chapter of The Nature Conservatory (TNC) in an effort to restore local streams. According to executive director of The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sarah Robinson, TNC will...
Comments / 0