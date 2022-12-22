Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering
Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
Five-star Alabama signee Kadyn Proctor responds to backlash from Iowa fans
Kadyn Proctor is a five-star recruit and one of the best offensive linemen in the Class of 2023. A Des Moines native, he, for a long time, had been committed to Iowa. Then, on the day before National Signing Day, he flipped to Alabama. This decision led to a ton...
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Former Florida State five-star running back declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The former Seminole is making the leap to the professional level after originally signing alongside Cam Akers six years ago.
Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination
Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Former 5-Star Recruit Tony Grimes Announces Transfer Destination
Former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes has found a new home. Moments ago, he announced that he's transferring to Texas A&M. Grimes spent the past three seasons at North Carolina. He had 97 total tackles, 19 passes defended, one fumble recovery and an interception during that span. Unfortunately for Grimes, he...
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
Terrence Shannon Jr. shoulders blame for crushing Braggin' Rights defeat
Terrence Shannon Jr. put some of the blame on himself after Illinois lost to Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. Shannon spoke about this at the post game presser. Illinois was beaten soundly on both offense and defense in the loss. Missouri beat Illinois by a score of 93-71. Shannon led the team in scoring against the Tigers with 22 points and also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Five-star Duke basketball recruiting target wins huge national honor
At this time last year, Cooper Flagg was a freshman in high school and well on his way to becoming the premier prep prospect in Maine. But it wasn't until this summer, after receiving a notably early Duke basketball offer in May, that the 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward made a giant splash nationally and earned a five-star rating.
PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games
P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools
Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment
The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
Penn State loses pledge as 4-star DB flips to ACC program during Early Signing Period
Penn State watched a 4-star recruit flip and sign elsewhere during the Early Signing Period on Thursday. Defensive back Conrad Hussey out of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, officially signed a letter of intent with the Florida State Seminoles. Hussey originally committed to the Nittany Lions back in April of 2022. However, the star DB took an under-the-radar unofficial visit to Florida State in June.
Ryan Walters weighs in on Purdue's NIL situation, transfer portal
Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
