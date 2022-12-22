ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

i-70scout.com

Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties

Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures

Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Roads, flights, schools and business closures and cancelations

The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.RoadsAs of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial TunnelsUS 6 Loveland Pass in both directionsUS 6 in both directions Sterling to NebraskaUS 385 northbound from Holyoke to JulesburgCO 113 in both directions from US 138 to NebraskaCO 14...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Woman reported missing out of JeffCo found safe

A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Jefferson County has been located, according to authorities. Authorities issued a missing person alert Thursday, reporting the woman, who also has dementia missing. She was last seen at the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m.Police say the woman drove the family vehicle away from the store, while her husband was inside grocery shopping. Officers reported the woman was driving a 2000 maroon Subaru Outback. JeffCo authorities deactivated the CBI alert just after 12 p.m. on Friday. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
newsy.com

Winter Weather Is Exploding Across The U.S.

Bitter cold and a bomb cyclone are exploding across the country just in time to ruin holiday plans. The frigid blast of Arctic air is hitting millions of Americans from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast. "This is not like a snow day when you were a kid; this...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado

City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?

When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
DENVER, CO

