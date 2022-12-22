Read full article on original website
Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties
Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures
Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
Soaring utility bills send huge waves of people scrambling for help keeping heat and lights on in Colorado
When Cheryl and Paul Ricks opened the December Xcel Energy bill for their mobile home in Clifton, they were panicked by the $1,080 charge. Lee LeFear’s reaction to his $872 bill, 245 miles away in Denver, was much the same. “I thought I was keeping up,” LeFear said. “There...
Roads, flights, schools and business closures and cancelations
The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.RoadsAs of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial TunnelsUS 6 Loveland Pass in both directionsUS 6 in both directions Sterling to NebraskaUS 385 northbound from Holyoke to JulesburgCO 113 in both directions from US 138 to NebraskaCO 14...
Emergency preparations appear to have worked as metro Denver avoids major catastrophe amid plunging cold
The bitterly cold arctic air that consumed Colorado and the rest of the country on Thursday delayed flights, closed highways, and forced businesses and offices to shut their doors. But, by all indications, the arduous work — and incessant warnings — to prepare communities for the precipitous drop in temperature...
Woman reported missing out of JeffCo found safe
A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Jefferson County has been located, according to authorities. Authorities issued a missing person alert Thursday, reporting the woman, who also has dementia missing. She was last seen at the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m.Police say the woman drove the family vehicle away from the store, while her husband was inside grocery shopping. Officers reported the woman was driving a 2000 maroon Subaru Outback. JeffCo authorities deactivated the CBI alert just after 12 p.m. on Friday.
Colorado National Guard Media Advisory: Colorado National Guard assists state with shelter support during extreme cold weather
CENTENNIAL, Colo. – By order of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado National Guard is assisting the state emergency operations center (EOC) with extreme cold weather support in Denver starting Dec. 21, 2022 through Dec. 23, 2022. Approximately 50 servicemembers will support local authorities at a warming center at the...
Winter Weather Is Exploding Across The U.S.
Bitter cold and a bomb cyclone are exploding across the country just in time to ruin holiday plans. The frigid blast of Arctic air is hitting millions of Americans from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast. "This is not like a snow day when you were a kid; this...
Abandoned building in Adams County 'fully involved' in fire
An abandoned building in Adams County was "fully involved" in a fire when firefighters arrived Thursday evening.
Extreme cold, hundreds of flights canceled after storm
The dangerous sub-zero arctic cold front has arrived in Colorado. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall and wind chills could drop temperatures to 50 degrees below zero.
Emergency alert mistakenly sent to 398,000 phones before dispatcher cancelled it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency alert notifications can save lives, but we’re learning now that the list of people signed up to receive them is not always accurate. Some counties collect phone numbers over the years but can’t keep track of who still lives in the area.
Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado
City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 westbound remains closed, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:00 a.m.: Snow totals from up and down the Front Range • Eldora - 13 inches • Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches ...
Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Aurora mayor wants law against ‘export’ of homeless
Aurora recently passed a new plan to help the homeless. Mayor Mike Coffman discusses that new plan, and much more, on "Colorado Point of View" this Sunday.
Southwest Airlines under a ‘state of operational emergency’ at DEN
On Saturday morning, Southwest Airlines said they are operating under a "State of Operational Emergency."
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax break
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 22, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A planned King Soopers Marketplace in Lone Tree is expected to get a $35,000-a-year break on some of its Douglas County property taxes.
