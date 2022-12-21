As we have reached the conclusion of the Fall 2022 semester, the Student Emergency Relief Fund (SERF) has opened its application period to apply for course material financial support for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who need financial support in order to be able to purchase their required course materials can apply for up to $200 of aid. This support comes in the form of course material vouchers that can only be used to purchase textbooks and other required materials via our preferred provider, Akademos.

