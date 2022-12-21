Read full article on original website
Ithaca College Monitoring Winter Weather Conditions
Ithaca College officials are closely monitoring the winter storm which is forecast to bring rain followed by snow to the Ithaca area from Thursday afternoon through Friday. While snowfall totals are expected to be low locally, a blast of cold air will likely turn wet surfaces icy and slippery beginning midday Friday.
Apply Now! Financial Support Available for Students Needing Help to Buy Course Materials
As we have reached the conclusion of the Fall 2022 semester, the Student Emergency Relief Fund (SERF) has opened its application period to apply for course material financial support for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who need financial support in order to be able to purchase their required course materials can apply for up to $200 of aid. This support comes in the form of course material vouchers that can only be used to purchase textbooks and other required materials via our preferred provider, Akademos.
