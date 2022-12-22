Chick-fil-A restaurants donate 10K to local food banks
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Hampton Roads area donated $10,000 Tuesday to local food banks.
The money donated was raised through the restaurant’s one-week Chick-fil-A Nugget Tray fundraiser that was held last month.
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore each received a $5,000 check, which will help the food banks provide meals to those in need during the holiday season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0