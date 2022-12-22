ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A restaurants donate 10K to local food banks

By Courtney Ingalls
 2 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Hampton Roads area donated $10,000 Tuesday to local food banks.

The money donated was raised through the restaurant’s one-week Chick-fil-A Nugget Tray fundraiser that was held last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJqO9_0jqsoRgD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fm68Q_0jqsoRgD00

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore each received a $5,000 check, which will help the food banks provide meals to those in need during the holiday season.

