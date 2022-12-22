ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

AccuWeather

Major snowstorm brewing for northeastern US

An enormous cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States and potentially trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the enormous storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that...
The Weather Channel

The Coldest Temperatures On Record In All 50 States

Every state in the continental U.S. has seen temperatures drop below zero. The only state that has not seen a subzero temperature is Hawai'i. We are headed into the coldest time of year and with that comes shivering bouts of Arctic air that in the past have set the benchmark for how frigid each state has been throughout its history.
The Independent

America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more

A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
The Clarion Ledger

Freezing conditions for southern Mississippi before Christmas, National Weather Service predicts

ATLANTA – Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. The incoming arctic front brings “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana,” the National Weather Service...
Outsider.com

Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details

Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
