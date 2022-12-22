The Cavaliers have been one of the league’s hottest teams this month. On Monday night, they ran into a hotter one. The Brooklyn Nets came to town on a serious roll, having won 12 of their last 13 games heading into the first head-to-head meeting of the season – and they kept that roll going, running out to a sizeable halftime lead and holding off Cleveland’s furious fourth-quarter rally to take the 125-117 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO