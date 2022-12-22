Read full article on original website
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2022
Week 11 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (20-12) consists of a three-game homestand, followed by a Saturday back-to-back on the road. Indiana (17-16), Minnesota (16-17) and streaking Philadelphia (20-12, winners of eight in a row) come to the Smoothie King Center every other day starting tonight with the Pacers (7 p.m.). Week 11 concludes with a Saturday trip to Memphis (20-12).
Recap: Wizards beat Sixers 116-111 for third win in four games
The Wizards entered Tuesday night's contest in D.C. coming off a grueling six-game road trip, ready to play in front of home fans for the first time since December 12. They received a big boost of energy from those in attendance and got the most out of everyone who stepped foot on the court, beating the Sixers 116-111, snapping Philly's eight-game winning streak.
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
Heat hold off Timberwolves 113-110
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night. Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat (17-17), who...
Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Pelicans 113
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers had two impressive road wins heading into Christmas, but their strong play did not carry over into their first game after the holiday. Indiana struggled from the field and was outmuscled on the glass on Monday night...
Slow Start Comes Back To Bite Charlotte In Road Trip Finale
Ball Scores 20+ PTS for Career-High 9th Straight Game, Comeback Falls Short in Golden State. The Charlotte Hornets gave the NBA’s best home team all it could handle on Tuesday night, rallying from an 18-point third-quarter deficit and coming up a couple buckets short in a 110-105 road loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Three Pelicans probable, Herb Jones questionable for T-Wolves game Wednesday
After multiple players returned to practice for New Orleans on Tuesday, there were several upgrades on the team’s injury report this afternoon. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness), Trey Murphy (non-COVID illness) and Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) are all listed as probable for Wednesday’s home vs. Minnesota. In addition, Herb Jones’ status was changed to questionable (health and safety protocols).
Recap: Balanced Play Leads Thunder
Before Tuesday’s game, the Thunder’s homestand consisted exclusively of clutch games that were decided by two possessions or less – OKC’s matchup against the Spurs was a different story. OKC poured in 70 points in the first half, shot above 50 percent from the field and the 3-point line to walk away with a 130-114 win in its homestand finale.
Celebrate The Start Of 2023 At Moda Center - Here's What To Expect
After a six-game road trip in which the Portland Trail Blazers finished 3-3, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2. Here's what to expect as the Blazers ring in the new year at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers...
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have a lot to be happy about this holiday season. They’ve earned five straight home victories and have won eight of their last nine games overall. The Magic will look to notch their sixth straight win within the friendly confines of Amway Center...
NBA players react to Luka Doncic's historic 60-point triple-double
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on a career-best performance never before seen in NBA history. Doncic notched the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in league history as he led the Mavs to an epic comeback victory over the Knicks. His 60 point-masterpiece set a new franchise record for Dallas and...
Keys to the Game - 12.26.2022 (Bulls vs Rockets)
The Chicago Bulls (14-18) return home to the United Center to take on the Houston Rockets (9-23) for the first of two this season. Chicago’s riding a wave of momentum after knocking off the New York Knicks, 118-117, Friday in Gotham City. The victory was the Bulls’ third straight to close-out a four-game road trip. Zach LaVine led the way with 33 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 25 with seven rebounds and 10 assists while Nikola Vučević chipped in 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with right thumb fracture, will try to play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today the Sacramento Kings announced that center Domantas Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during Friday’s game versus the Wizards. The injury was confirmed through extensive consultation with Kings team physicians and outside specialists. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
Cavs Run Out of Gas, Fall to Nets in Home Stand Finale
The Cavaliers have been one of the league’s hottest teams this month. On Monday night, they ran into a hotter one. The Brooklyn Nets came to town on a serious roll, having won 12 of their last 13 games heading into the first head-to-head meeting of the season – and they kept that roll going, running out to a sizeable halftime lead and holding off Cleveland’s furious fourth-quarter rally to take the 125-117 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas
BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners. With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place...
"Group Effort As Always" | Hardy And Popovich Reunite As Utah Travels To San Antonio Monday Night
After spending Christmas morning with their families, the Jazz return to action on Monday night when they face Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in the Lonestar State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Jazz were gifted an early Christmas present with three days off — tying...
Preview: Wolves at Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) head to Florida for their second stop on the road trip to face the Miami Heat (16-17). Minnesota fell to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, 121-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 30 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a near triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
"I Grew Up In San Antonio" | How Will Hardy's Time With Gregg Popovich Shaped Him Into The Coach He Is Now
Sitting on the scorer's table following the completion of Monday's shootaround in San Antonio, Will Hardy paused for a moment, taking in the scene around him. Utah's newest head coach looked towards the benches where each team, just hours from that moment, would be sitting. His head angled back as he looked upwards at the massive jumbotron. But as his gaze continued to go higher, a smile began to spread across his face.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic posts historic triple-double in historic comeback
That was Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s first, gut reaction to not only the most remarkable game of his young career, but one of the most unique performances in NBA history. Understandably so. Merely absorbing the greatness of his production in Tuesday’s overtime victory against the Knicks is fatiguing enough:
