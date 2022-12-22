Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Recent Columbia County marriage licenses
Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union COVID-19 cases up
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508. Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County hold at 40
COVID-19 case numbers were unchanged in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,371. Total Deaths:...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through week ended Tuesday, December 20
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during December 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Brandi Sharie Manuel v. Christopher Joseph Manuel. December 14. Tia T. Davis v. Derrick A. Davis. December 14. Married March 32, 2002. Elvis Henderson v. Robin Flowers...
Comments / 0