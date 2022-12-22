Read full article on original website
Related
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child in bitter cold
FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff's deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy's body armor, protecting...
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man arrested after pursuit and standoff on Ohio interstate
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody today after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and a standoff that left a major Ohio interstate closed for over an hour. It happened yesterday afternoon along I-71in Warren County. Authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Gerale Sanchez Witcher, of...
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
SWAT on scene of standoff for seven hours; Man taken into custody
After a seven hour SWAT standoff in Yellow Springs, a man was peacefully taken into custody to be evaluated, according to the Yellow Springs Village Manager, Josue Salmeron. The initial call to dispatch came in around 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a welfare check at the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Salmeron told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on scene.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
orangeandbluepress.com
Man Indicted for killing Gas Station Clerk and Pregnant Girlfriend in Montgomery County
A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and leading authorities to the decomposing remains of his pregnant girlfriend was found to be not competent to stand trial. Accused Killer Found Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial. A man accused killer allegedly a gas station clerk earlier this month and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
linknky.com
Newport shooting victim identified as Huddle’s Café bouncer, suspect going to trial
The suspect in a fatal Dec. 3 shooting appeared in court virtually Thursday, where it was identified that there is probable cause to believe he drew his weapon with “intent to cause death to the victim.”. Robert McKay appeared in Campbell County District Court, charged in the early December...
Fox 19
1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
Fox 19
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
Police investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
linknky.com
Walton woman found safe in Clermont County
In an update to a story reported yesterday, the Walton woman reported missing by Kenton County Police has been found safe in Clermont County. Sasha Thompson was reported missing on Dec. 20, and Kenton County Police Department requested the assistance of the public in locating her. The department alerted residents to her last known whereabouts in Walton and Amelia.
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
linknky.com
Speed limit change to South Licking Pike behind Campbell County High School
At the request of Campbell County High School, the Campbell County Fiscal Court voted to reduce the speed limit on South Licking Pike from 35 mph to 25 mph. Campbell County Administrator Matt Elberfeld said the fiscal court talked to the police and road departments, and they agreed it made sense to include a school zone at the back of the property in addition to Camel Crossing, which runs in front of the school.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Comments / 0