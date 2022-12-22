Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids man sentenced to prison in $1.5M pandemic-relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was sentenced to federal prison this week in a plot to obtain nearly $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Jemar Mason, 47, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to seven years, three months in prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering. He had pleaded...
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term
Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
GR man in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud, drug dealing
A man was sentenced to years in prison for working in a plot to fraudulently get millions of dollars in COVID-19 loans and conspiring to deal cocaine, according to a U.S. attorney.
2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
Suspect charged in Muskegon Heights school board member death
A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Man charged with open murder in school board member-elect’s killing
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Prosecutors charged a man with open murder in the fatal shooting of Julius Muhammad who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education next month. The defendant, whose name is withheld pending arraignment in Muskegon County District Court, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
49-year-old Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash: MSP
Michigan State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night. The riders, both from Battle Creek, were driving through a field when they hit a rock, lost control and crashed.
Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says
KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
