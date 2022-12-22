ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm

By Matt Christy
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdz9f_0jqso4hz00

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential to be life-threatening” as wind chill is predicted to plummet to -20 degrees and below. The National Weather Service stated that howling winds could reach gust speeds of 55 miles per hour on Friday.

Serious traffic hazards and power outages are also possible, according to IDHS.

National Guard teams will serve as highway assistant teams and be strategically positioned across the northern third of the state, where the snowfall is expected to be the worst. Currently, three Indiana counties near Lake Michigan are under blizzard warnings: Porter, La Porte, and St. Joseph County. A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of the rest of Indiana.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the State Emergency Operations Center will be activated and will operate 24/7 during the winter weather event, IDHS reported. At travel advisory map on IDHS’s homepage is also active and will display real-time advisories as travel conditions worsen.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel from Thursday evening until Sunday due to the incoming snow, high winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Residents were also warned that first responders such as police and EMS may be delayed in their response due to weather and road conditions.

To find warning centers, visit Indiana 211 .

To see how the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to respond to the storm, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 59

Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

A wintry view from the Storm Tracker

INDIANA (WEHT) – Our crews took the Storm Tracker out for not only a snowy drive, but to survey road conditions. 6:30 A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River Road. 6:00 A 6:00 p.m. look on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. 5:00 A 5:00 p.m. look at Highway 41, going towards […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND continues Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) https://t.co/hWNyxM3FRK https://t.co/0BqtU4ltDH. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy