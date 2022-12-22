Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
wgxa.tv
Macon Mayhem's Friday night game against Ice Bears postponed until January
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With hazardous traffic conditions expected due to upcoming winter weather, Macon Mayhem and the Knoxville Ice Bears have decided to postpone the game on Friday night. While the players themselves are experts to handling frozen surfaces, the buses aren't quite as practiced in navigating the ice....
wgxa.tv
Family, friends, and community gather to honor slain Full House security guard
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Friends and family of slain beloved security guard, Dedrick "Dee" Bulls, are gathering and inviting community members to join together for a balloon release in Bulls' memory. Bulls was working security at Full House Tavern on the night of December 12th when he and a former...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County opening warming center in Forsyth
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With dangerously low temperatures rapidly heading our way, Monroe County has established a warming center open to all who need to get out of the cold. Living Word Community Church at 1278 Juliette Road in Forsyth will be open to those seeking sanctuary from the winter weather from Friday morning at 7:00.
wgxa.tv
Santa helps deliver more toys to Beverly Olson Children's Hospital
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The gifts and cheer for children and families at Beverly Olson Children's Hospital keeps going. Attorney Leitra Maxwell, with Forest B. Johnson and Associates, visited the hospital on Thursday with Santa and his helpers, to drop off some toys. Maxwell said, "We understand that there are...
wgxa.tv
Cold temperatures not freezing plans of Middle Georgians
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Its the type of weather that slows things down... but for those that serve the Midstate everyday, operations are still heating up. "I got like 105 stops today but normally it's around 170 to 180," said one Fed Ex employee. With temperatures dipping into the teens Friday...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
wgxa.tv
Community fundraiser to help a Forsyth child who's sore throat turned into cancer
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- Something many of us can relate to is our kids coming home with a sore throat. For one Monroe county family that common ailment turned into something much more. Cancer. It's a word that no family wants to hear. That diagnosis has forced a Forsyth child to...
wgxa.tv
R.I.S.E. celebrates first graduating class
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last December, District Attorney Anita R. Howard of the Macon Judicial Circuit, launched a program called R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success and Education). An initiative to help youth trauma survivors become productive members of society. On Thursday, the program had a commencement ceremony for its first...
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County opening warming stations ahead of weekend winter weather
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As freezing temperatures approach, Baldwin County is advising the public about warming shelters opening. Freedom Church will open its doors to those seeking shelter from the cold on Friday morning at 7:00. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will be opening on Friday evening at 7:00 and...
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER OF THE WEEK: Keore-Bell Adkison
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Keore-Bell Adkison is an honors student and four start athlete from Feagen Mill Middle School in Warner Robins, and just recently, he and his soccer team won a championship. Keore trains here and hits the community a lot harder with his impact doing volunteer work....
wgxa.tv
Unemployment claims, rate down significantly in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The unemployment rate is continuing to drop in the Midstate and the same is true across Georgia, according to reports from the Department of Labor. "We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in regions throughout Georgia in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
wgxa.tv
Jury awards disabled man, mother $118 Million in damages following abuse
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A jury has awarded a developmentally disabled man $118 Million in punitive damages and compensation following claims of abuse made by his mother against an assisted living and behavioral health agency. Betty Gill, mother and appointed guardian of Joey Cason, Jr., sued Total Care Community Living...
Comments / 0