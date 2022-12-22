EUGENE, Ore. -- A wanted man was arrested Tuesday after driving away from police and barricading himself in an apartment, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:31 p.m. on December 20, two patrolling officers spotted a vehicle in a no-parking zone in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area with a person in the driver’s seat. EPD said the officers recognized the person as a man with a warrant for his arrest, and they approached him on foot. Officers said that as soon as the man spotted them, he drove away, stopped a short distance away, then left the vehicle and ran towards Autumn Avenue.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO