WSET
Roanoke County opening Warming Shelter following cold weather blast
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Due to a severe cold weather blast slamming the East Coast and causing widespread power outages, Roanoke County is opening a warming shelter on Saturday. The public is invited to find some warmth, have a cup of coffee and charge their phones. The shelter...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Mays Family display is full of Christmas cheer
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Off Belleview Road in Forest, you'll find a lot of households that have caught Christmas cheer. "We've got a good neighborhood over here - as you can tell when you come in a lot of other yards do theirs," Frankie Mays said. But the house...
WSET
UScellular makes surprise $5,000 donation to Rescue Mission of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — UScellular made a surprise visit to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke bringing $5,000 worth of goods. The donation included commercial-grade kitchen equipment, a natural gas floor fryer, a countertop gas griddle, and an assortment of kitchen essentials including cutting boards, pan racks and stainless-steel sheets.
WSET
Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
WSET
Stay warm & stay safe: How the Hill City is preparing for arctic chill
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is preparing for bitterly cold weather late this week and through the weekend. To keep you prepared, they have provided a list of resources to keep on hand when the weather hits. Warming Shelter. The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Human...
WSET
Making a Difference in the Life of a Foster Kid
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Help a local child in need during one of the toughest times in their life by becoming a foster parent. Emily learns what it takes and how Humankind can help make it happen.
WSET
Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
WSET
Get out of the cold: Pittsylvania Co. announces warming center locations
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — As high winds and freezing temperatures set in, Pittsylvania County Public Safety wants folks to stay warm. On Friday afternoon, they announced a variety of warming centers open for people who need them. They said this is due to the number of power outages...
WSET
Operation Christmas Joy: Franklin Co. deputies spread Christmas cheer to area families
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is making sure the community is feeling the love for the holidays. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office hosted its 7th annual Operation Christmas Joy event to help out families at Christmastime. Seven years ago, the event began with selling...
WSET
Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
WSET
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
WSET
Altavista Police shower 61 kids with gifts at annual 'Shop with a Cop'
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event on Thursday and the community showed up and showed out. "What was a rainy wet day on the outside turned into a great day inside Altavista Wal-Mart," APD said. Officers from APD, Campbell...
WSET
Bedford County working to set up warming centers if the need arises
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County announced Thursday that they are working to set up warming centers for the community ahead of frigid air entering the area. The county gave the following updates when it comes to its plans for winter weather:. There will be limited hours at...
WSET
Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
WSET
Halifax County organization holds 'Pens not Pistols' poetry contest for students
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An education retention program on the Southside is giving students the opportunity to express their emotions through an old art form. 'Boots on the Ground' in Halifax County is holding a poetry contest. It's called “Pens not Pistols” and it is happening at Halifax...
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
WSET
Bedford County Animal Shelter urgently needs cat adopters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Calling all cat lovers, the Bedford County Animal Shelter needs your help with an SOS situation. They posted on Facebook that they are at full cat capacity with a $2000 boarding bill. They have every color and age of cat or kitten you could...
WSET
Bitter cold and travel trouble highlight the close of the week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The massive winter weather maker that has traversed the country will impact us today as we get ready to ring in Christmas, it will certainly feel like it, and then some later today. This will be a very shocking day to many as it has...
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
WSET
'I'm confident in my team:' Lynchburg Regional Airport ready for winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of Virginians are expected to travel for the Christmas weekend and the weather is expected to try and impact those travels. Despite the expected frigid temperatures and high winds, Lynchburg Regional Airport is ready to handle what comes at them. Cedric Simon is the...
