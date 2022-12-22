ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSET

UScellular makes surprise $5,000 donation to Rescue Mission of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — UScellular made a surprise visit to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke bringing $5,000 worth of goods. The donation included commercial-grade kitchen equipment, a natural gas floor fryer, a countertop gas griddle, and an assortment of kitchen essentials including cutting boards, pan racks and stainless-steel sheets.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville ‘Wreaths For a Cause’ program raises over $17,700 for local charities

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research has raised $17,745 for local charities during their annual “Wreaths for a Cause” program. Over 150 guests attended the December 15 open house to celebrate the holidays, enjoy prizes and participate in a live and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, all to benefit Virginia nonprofit organizations.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville's Community Holiday Light Show cancelled on Friday due to weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Due to wintery weather affecting much of Virginia over the Christmas weekend, Danville Parks and Recreation has canceled Friday's Community Holiday Light Show. "For the safety of volunteers, staff, and spectators, we are canceling tomorrow's show," said the Director of Danville Parks and Recreation Bill...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities working to restore power for customers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — According to the Danville utility outage map, over 7,000 customers are affected Saturday. As of 12:58 p.m., there are 7,060 people affected. Danville Utility crews and contract crews are working to restore power. Crews from Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., and Union, S.C., will be working with them Saturday, according to their Facebook post.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Illuminights activities canceled due to wind threat, dropping temperatures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Christmas staple for many Roanoke residents is closing up on Friday due to severe weather in the area. Officials said out of an abundance of caution, all Illuminights activities have been canceled for Friday evening due to high winds and dangerously cold wind-chill temperatures.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford County Animal Shelter urgently needs cat adopters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Calling all cat lovers, the Bedford County Animal Shelter needs your help with an SOS situation. They posted on Facebook that they are at full cat capacity with a $2000 boarding bill. They have every color and age of cat or kitten you could...

