Endicott, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose

The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
RICHFORD, NY
WETM 18 News

Arctic League prepares to help over 3,000 children on Christmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arctic League is preparing to donate thousands of gifts to families in need starting early Saturday morning. Months of donations have led the Arctic League to gather thousands of toys, games, clothing, and various other items, for local children in Chemung County just in time for Christmas. Starting at 9 […]
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Ogden NICU receives generous donation from a local business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Newborn babies receiving critical care at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira received a generous donation Thursday morning, thanks to a local business. The Williams Auto Group donated tens of thousands of dollars to help babies receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit. "So...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Festive Friday: Santa visits Elmira house to celebrate Christmas

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – On German St. in Elmira’s eastside, a house stands illuminated in the darkness of Winter nights, with cries of Merry Christmas echoing from a man, clad in red, sitting on his porch amid a plethora of holiday lights. Jack Morrow, who's lived in this...
ELMIRA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Valhalla Cafe opens to Newfield locals’ delight

Savory photos of burgers, sirloin steaks and chicken wings have been enticing members of a Newfield community page on Facebook. Michael Grover, owner of the newly opened Valhalla Cafe in Cayuta — just 10 minutes outside of Newfield — has been spreading the word of his latest enterprise, which opened its doors to the community on Dec. 3.
NEWFIELD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
