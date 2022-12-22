Read full article on original website
100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
owegopennysaver.com
‘All in’ at Richford’s Country Moose
The Country Moose, located in northern Tioga County at the intersection of Routes 38 and 79 in Richford, N.Y., is all in this holiday season. The store, located in the Richford Plaza, offers a vast selection of antiques, hand-made artisan goods and locally produced products, and all for one-of-a-kind gift giving, as well as shopping for any occasion.
Arctic League prepares to help over 3,000 children on Christmas Eve
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arctic League is preparing to donate thousands of gifts to families in need starting early Saturday morning. Months of donations have led the Arctic League to gather thousands of toys, games, clothing, and various other items, for local children in Chemung County just in time for Christmas. Starting at 9 […]
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Ogden NICU receives generous donation from a local business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Newborn babies receiving critical care at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira received a generous donation Thursday morning, thanks to a local business. The Williams Auto Group donated tens of thousands of dollars to help babies receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit. "So...
Broome County Festival of Lights closed tonight
Due to the winter weather, the Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park will be closed today, December 23rd.
Jewish Worship Complex Planned for Binghamton Office Building
The Binghamton planning commission has approved a project to convert part of a downtown office site into a place of worship primarily for university students. The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life of Vestal intends to develop the satellite facility on the first floor of a building at Wall and Henry streets.
NewsChannel 36
Festive Friday: Santa visits Elmira house to celebrate Christmas
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – On German St. in Elmira’s eastside, a house stands illuminated in the darkness of Winter nights, with cries of Merry Christmas echoing from a man, clad in red, sitting on his porch amid a plethora of holiday lights. Jack Morrow, who's lived in this...
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
Vestal Trailside Inn Manager says New Business Will Open
People who have been awaiting the debut of a restaurant and boutique hotel at the historic Drovers Inn building in Vestal have been wondering when it will open. Trailside Inn LLC acquired the old Drovers Inn on Pumphouse Road in March 2021 for $399,000. Town of Union resident Jeannie Post...
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s mobile pantry
The Food Bank of the Southern Tier held its monthly mobile food pantry in the Binghamton Plaza, and hundreds of families lined up to receive a holiday meal.v
tompkinsweekly.com
Valhalla Cafe opens to Newfield locals’ delight
Savory photos of burgers, sirloin steaks and chicken wings have been enticing members of a Newfield community page on Facebook. Michael Grover, owner of the newly opened Valhalla Cafe in Cayuta — just 10 minutes outside of Newfield — has been spreading the word of his latest enterprise, which opened its doors to the community on Dec. 3.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Take A Break And Enjoy Free Live And Local Holiday Entertainment
With the holiday season coming down to a few days left, for some of us (including me), it just gets busier. Primarily, it's getting out and shopping, since I tend to wait until the last minute. Sometimes that's a good thing when I can find great deals during the week...
cnyhomepage.com
Storm status for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
Wind-Damaged “Gateway to Apalachin” Sign Replaced
A service organization in Tioga County has taken steps to replace a roadside sign that alerted motorists that they were in the small community called "Apalachin." An old wood sign that had been in place on the south side of Route 434 for several decades broke apart due to strong winds in July of last year.
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
WOLF
Wind Chill Watch expanded to include Bradford & Sullivan Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WATCH for Bradford and Sullivan counties from Friday, December 23 afternoon into Saturday, December 24. Very cold temperatures and strong winds may potentially lead to very dangerous wind chill values in the area. The wind chill watch will expire for Bradford County at 12 P.M. on Saturday while Sullivan County will remain under the alert until 7 P.M. Saturday. Here is a look at the wind chill watches and alert text from the National Weather Service.
