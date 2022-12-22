Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Twitter reacts to James Wiseman's career high 30 point performance in Warriors' loss vs. Nets
Without several key players due to injury, including Steph Curry (shoulder), Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor), it wasn’t pretty for the Golden State Warriors in the second leg of a road back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Behind a 21 points first-half performance from former Warrior...
Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBC Sports
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
The Hollywood ending wasn't meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles
FOX Sports
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
NBC Sports
Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss to San Francisco, but said he's not sure if that's a permanent move.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
