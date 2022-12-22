ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, NY

ClutchPoints

Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

