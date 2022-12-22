ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prepare your pipes for sub zero temperatures

By Brontë Sorotsky
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest’s frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing. Quick drops in temperature can cause your pipes to freeze, and even burst.

Local plumbing companies like Gold Seal Plumbing are already getting calls about people’s pipes.

The Spokane region is expecting sub-zero temperatures overnight, and with these lows, it’s more important now than ever to keep track of any problems with your pipes before it’s too late.

“Once it’s done it’s done. Once it hits that 32 degrees it’s gonna freeze,” warns Doug Stanley, Service Manager at Gold Seal Plumbing.

Temperatures are already far below where they need to be, to cause mayhem on your plumbing. Stanley says people are already calling them for help.

“We have had some freeze calls come in where a portion of the house or the whole house doesn’t have running water so they’re calling for service,” Stanley said.

Stanley says Gold Seal Plumbing is already dealing with customers who are without water because their pipes froze, and he anticipates that it’ll get worse.

“We expect negative temperatures overnight, and then they’re saying wind chill as well, we just had some pipes freeze, but we haven’t had any breaking yet.”

To avoid that happening in the first place–look out for things in your home like water leaks, or if water just stops running completely.

“You won’t have a slow loss of water pressure or water volume to the house, it’s just gonna freeze and then you’ll have no water to a fixture, could be one fixture, it could be a bathroom set, it could be the whole house and when that happens you’re gonna need a plumber to come to thaw it out,” Stanley said.

Stanley says they have staff ready to go, anticipating an influx of customers who may experience pipe problems. He warns that if you do try to defrost pipes yourself, a hair dryer can work in your bathroom, but be aware of the fire risks.

READ: How to keep your pipes warm through cold temperatures

READ: Meals on Wheels asks for help caring for seniors through the cold

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

