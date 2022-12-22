PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Ryan Langborg scored 23 points to help Princeton defeat Kean 88-70 on Friday. Langborg shot 7 for 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (9-4). Tosan Evbuomwan scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 from the field, and added six assists. Xaivian Lee recorded eight points and was 2 of 7 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO