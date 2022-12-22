WFD crews battle fire at vacant church in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) battled a fire at a vacant church in south Wichita on Wednesday night.
The WFD says crews were dispatched to a building fire near the intersection of W Pawnee Ave and S Palisade St.
When they arrived, they found a boarded-up church that wasn’t in use with smoke coming out of it.
Crews began to attack the fire and searched the premises. No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported. No other structures were damaged during the fire.
WFD Battalion Chief Doug Winter said road conditions did not cause a problem with the response time of the crews. They responded in about a minute and a half.
