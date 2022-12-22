ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFD crews battle fire at vacant church in south Wichita

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) battled a fire at a vacant church in south Wichita on Wednesday night.

The WFD says crews were dispatched to a building fire near the intersection of W Pawnee Ave and S Palisade St.

When they arrived, they found a boarded-up church that wasn’t in use with smoke coming out of it.

Crews began to attack the fire and searched the premises. No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported. No other structures were damaged during the fire.

Wichita police notice smoke coming from home, 3 kids found alone taken to hospital

WFD Battalion Chief Doug Winter said road conditions did not cause a problem with the response time of the crews. They responded in about a minute and a half.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

