Golden Knights' First Line Shines in 5-4 SO Win over St. Louis
Vegas Golden Knights forwards Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Mark Stone combined for nine points in Friday's win.
Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens
DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
The Hollywood ending wasn't meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss to San Francisco, but said he's not sure if that's a permanent move.
Pastrnak and Ullmark lead Bruins past struggling Devils, 4-3
By PAT PICKENS Associated PressNEWARK, N.J. - David Pastrnak scored two of Boston's four second-period goals, and linemates David Krejci and Pavel Zacha each had two assists in the Bruins' 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves in his NHL-best 19th win. Boston has won four in a row. Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves before getting pulled after two periods. The Devils lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1) and...
