Clemson, SC

ketk.com

Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs. Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each ranked among the...
ATHENS, GA

