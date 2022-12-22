Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 9:44 p.m. EST
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages. MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever." Nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday. At one point, power outages left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark.
Four things to know about the massive winter storm hitting this Christmas
A massive winter storm pummeled much of the U.S. on Saturday with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall on Christmas Eve, resulting in nearly two dozen deaths and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Here’s what to know about the powerful Arctic front: At least 23 deaths have been attributed to the storm At least 23…
KHQ Right Now
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
Comments / 0