Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages. MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The National Weather Service says its warning map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever." Nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday. At one point, power outages left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO