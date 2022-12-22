Read full article on original website
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a Belhaven Dollar General store Monday. The incident occurred at the discount retailer’s 340 E. Fortification St. location. Capitol Police responded to the scene, after receiving a call about an alleged armed robbery. The alleged robber...
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
Escaped Hinds County detainees remain on the run
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A white church van believed to be stolen by at least one of the two escaped Hinds County inmates have been located in a body of water in Wood County, Texas, which is about 330 miles from Raymond. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, 31-year-old Tyler...
JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday. Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer. While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and...
Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were involved in a fight outside of a store at the Pearl outlet mall Saturday afternoon. Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department says the incident happened in front of Rue 21. It’s not known at this time what initiated the brawl. However,...
Decomposed human remains found near water tower on Wynndale Road
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says decomposed human remains were found Christmas afternoon near a water tower on Wynndale Road. “Investigators are working to identify the remains and a possible cause of death,” the sheriff said in a Tweet. “Remains appear to have been at the location for a long period of time.”
Things To Know Monday, December 26
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A bit of sour news on Christmas Day as a city-wide...
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
Jackson announces Christmas Day emergency water distribution times, locations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has announced several emergency water distribution sites for Christmas Day, in the wake of weather-related losses in pressure. Between 1:30 and 3 p.m., residents can get water in South Jackson at 2875 McDowell Road. And from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., water will...
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department worked to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive had at least eight units involved. All residents were out and...
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bit of sour news on Christmas Day as a city-wide boil water notice has been issued for the capital city 24-hours after Jackson experienced “fluctuating” water pressure. In a Sunday morning water update from Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne, she stated that...
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after the city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil water advisory, leaders announced water distribution sites. The city said it’s experiencing fluctuating water pressure and apologizes for the inconvenience. Jackson distribution sites, Monday, December 26 only:. South Jackson:. 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water outages are being reported across Jackson days after city leaders announced a city-wide boil water advisory. Monday, Jeff Good, owner of three North Jackson restaurants, reported there was no water at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe. “We will not be able to open today, Monday...
Service techs busy as temperatures stay below freezing for prolonged period
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re keeping the heat running and water flowing, take some precautionary steps when the temps drop this low for this long. Once the temps drop, the calls rise at Environment Masters. “Today, it won’t get above freezing,” said Environment Masters President Ben Nalty. “So...
