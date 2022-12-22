ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a Belhaven Dollar General store Monday. The incident occurred at the discount retailer’s 340 E. Fortification St. location. Capitol Police responded to the scene, after receiving a call about an alleged armed robbery. The alleged robber...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Escaped Hinds County detainees remain on the run

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A white church van believed to be stolen by at least one of the two escaped Hinds County inmates have been located in a body of water in Wood County, Texas, which is about 330 miles from Raymond. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, 31-year-old Tyler...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday. Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer. While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Decomposed human remains found near water tower on Wynndale Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says decomposed human remains were found Christmas afternoon near a water tower on Wynndale Road. “Investigators are working to identify the remains and a possible cause of death,” the sheriff said in a Tweet. “Remains appear to have been at the location for a long period of time.”
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, December 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A bit of sour news on Christmas Day as a city-wide...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family spent Christmas afternoon taking refuge in a Byram laundromat, after their Key Street home was again without water. On Sunday, Catina Baldridge and her family loaded up their baskets and headed to the Keyway Coin Laundry in Byram, not only to wash their clothes, but to have a place simply to use the bathroom.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department worked to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive had at least eight units involved. All residents were out and...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after the city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil water advisory, leaders announced water distribution sites. The city said it’s experiencing fluctuating water pressure and apologizes for the inconvenience. Jackson distribution sites, Monday, December 26 only:. South Jackson:. 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Service techs busy as temperatures stay below freezing for prolonged period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re keeping the heat running and water flowing, take some precautionary steps when the temps drop this low for this long. Once the temps drop, the calls rise at Environment Masters. “Today, it won’t get above freezing,” said Environment Masters President Ben Nalty. “So...

Comments / 0

Community Policy