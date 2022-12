CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are working out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery on Tuesday. Interim coach Steve Wilks said it will be determined at that time whether Horn is done for the season or if he’ll be able to play with a club on his arm. Wilks said the expectation is the Panthers will sign Norman if all goes well in his workout.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO