KTVZ
Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led through three quarters, then outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead. Julius Randle scored 35 points for the Knicks.
KTVZ
With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. Morant scored 36 points while debuting his first Nike signature “Ja 1” shoe for the Grizzlies’ first Christmas Day game ever. Klay Thompson added 24 points and nine rebounds and Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points as the Warriors played their 10th straight Christmas game.
KTVZ
Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. Phoenix star Devin Booker lasted only 4:20 in his return from a groin injury, scoring two points after getting 58 against New Orleans in his previous start. Jamal Murray tied it in regulation for Denver on a dunk with 10.7 seconds left.
KTVZ
Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have honored retired star Dirk Nowitzki by unveiling his statue outside the arena before a Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The statue depicts the signature one-legged fadeaway jumper that helped Nowitzki become the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history. The ceremony came on the 11th anniversary of the franchise’s only other Christmas game. Nowitzki was the face of the franchise then. The Mavericks opened that lockout-delayed 2011-12 season coming off their only championship. New face of the franchise Luka Doncic watched the ceremony.
KTVZ
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was selected by Buffalo in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Georgia. He got off to a slow start with Buffalo, but has been a key performer for the Bills during their six-game win streak.
KTVZ
Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are working out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery on Tuesday. Interim coach Steve Wilks said it will be determined at that time whether Horn is done for the season or if he’ll be able to play with a club on his arm. Wilks said the expectation is the Panthers will sign Norman if all goes well in his workout.
KTVZ
Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts revealed the unvarnished truth in their own words this week. After back-to-back historically poor performances, they described it as embarrassing. On Monday night, nine days since allowing the largest comeback in NFL history, the Colts hope to deliver a memorable rebound performance on national television. The Los Angeles Chargers understand. They started Week 16 with the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff chase. And it’s come nearly 12 months after an overtime loss in last season’s final regular-season game kept them out of the postseason.
KTVZ
Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ frustration over a disappointing season spilled onto the sideline and field in the 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down. The Broncos’ defense finally buckled and allowed the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before they took a knee with six seconds to go.
KTVZ
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of Saturday’s 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention. It was a fate that seemed inevitable after the team took a nosedive following a 3-3 start.
