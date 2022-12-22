Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors' Jordan Poole heckled during game against Nets: 'Draymond punched you'
A video surfaced in October showing a physical altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a team practice.
Golden State Warriors: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors’ long-awaited Christmas matchup with the rival Memphis Grizzlies has lost some luster without Stephen Curry. Rest assured that both sides will be amped for another edition of basketball’s favorite rivalry regardless, ready to prove themselves in a battle between teams who fully believe they have what it takes to win the West come playoff time.
WTOP
Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing for 355 yards, but his second interception set up the go-ahead field goal late in Dallas’ 40-34 victory Saturday. Minshew made his first start this season for the Eagles four days after speaking at the memorial service for his college coach, Mike Leach.
NBC Sports
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
WTOP
Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100
PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker’s absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness...
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
WTOP
Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105 on Friday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points, and Clint Capela, returning after missing the last...
WTOP
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu. ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu. 4:30 p.m. FOX — DePaul at Creighton. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place...
WTOP
Ovechkin nets 2, passes Gordie Howe for 2nd in career goals
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st and 802nd goals to pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Friday night to extend their winning streak to four. Ovechkin scored into an empty net with a minute...
WTOP
Bruins vow player-vetting overhaul after Miller signing
BOSTON (AP) — An independent review of the Boston Bruins’ player-vetting process found no misconduct by team employees but identified failures in the system that led to the signing of Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
WTOP
Senators take losing streak into home matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row. Ottawa is 14-16-3 overall and 4-4-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have...
dallasexpress.com
Mavericks Rebound to Beat the Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks avenged their Monday night loss to Minnesota, defeating the Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, one rebound shy of what would have been his seventh triple-double this season. Tim Hardaway...
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss to San Francisco, but said he's not sure if that's a permanent move.
NBC Sports
Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
WTOP
Hurricanes bring 7-game win streak into matchup with the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -325, Flyers +260; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes head into a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as winners of seven straight games. Carolina has an...
WTOP
Sports Betting Line
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
Comments / 0