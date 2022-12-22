▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Not exactly a head-to-head matchup here, but with the Lions’ rushing offense struggling to find the success it had earlier in the year, we’ll be keeping a close eye on which team can run the ball better Saturday. Since Week 10, the Lions are averaging 3.7 yards per carry. For perspective, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are tied for the second-worst mark in the league this season with 3.7. The Panthers, meanwhile, must run the ball successfully to win. Since Week 7, Carolina is 4-4, averaging 72.5 yards on the ground in losses and 203.3 rushing yards in victories.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO