Detroit, MI

Michael Rasmussen's versatility, production giving Red Wings helpful options

Detroit — Michael Rasmussen showed definitive glimpses last season of being a piece in the Red Wings' rebuild. As this season is unfolding, Rasmussen has done nothing to change that opinion. Rasmussen had his first four-point NHL game during Wednesday's 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay. The line of Rasmussen,...
Expected severe weather postpones Red Wings' Friday game in Ottawa

Detroit — The upcoming major winter storm has officially played havoc with the Red Wings' schedule. The NHL announced Thursday morning the Wings' game Friday in Ottawa against the Senators has been postponed, and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The Wings will now play the Senators back to back (Feb. 27-28).
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT

Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
Lions notes: Aidan Hutchinson played sick vs. Jets, happy to be rushing with Romeo Okwara

Allen Park — Describing an athlete as "sick" typically doesn't have much to do with their health status. But it did last week, as Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played the week after battling an illness. Despite coming up with five tackles and one for-loss, Hutchinson said Wednesday that he was still not feeling well entering Sunday's win over the New York Jets.
Panthers run all over Lions, putting big dent in Detroit's playoff hopes

Charlotte, N.C. — During the Detroit Lions' recent run of six wins in seven games, there had been clear keys to their success, namely forcing takeaways, taking care of the ball and stopping the run. Against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the Lions failed in all three departments. The...
Green: Detroit's connection to the Immaculate Reception, which turns 50 years old

The play is among the most historic in all of professional sports! Yet, the key detail has remained a mystery for half a century. A Hall of Fame quarterback skittering right, then left, searching for a receiver. His team is about to lose by one point inside the next spare seconds. The quarterback launches his pass in desperation.
Scouting report: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Not exactly a head-to-head matchup here, but with the Lions’ rushing offense struggling to find the success it had earlier in the year, we’ll be keeping a close eye on which team can run the ball better Saturday. Since Week 10, the Lions are averaging 3.7 yards per carry. For perspective, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers are tied for the second-worst mark in the league this season with 3.7. The Panthers, meanwhile, must run the ball successfully to win. Since Week 7, Carolina is 4-4, averaging 72.5 yards on the ground in losses and 203.3 rushing yards in victories.
Lions' Ragnow thrilled about Pro Bowl selection, miffed linemates not honored

Allen Park — Being selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday was a bittersweet moment within a bittersweet season for Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. It's an honor, of course, to be recognized by the league's fans, coaches and players as one of the best at your position, particularly with the injuries Ragnow has been dealing with this season. But, there's also a sense of disappointment he was the only Lions offensive lineman recognized.
Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
