HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Pembroke boys hockey scores first win over Hanover in seven years

The Pembroke High boys hockey team scored a memorable 4-2 win over Hanover on Wednesday night.

It's the Titans' first victory over the Hawks, who are the two-time defending state champs, in seven years. The last one came on Jan. 10, 2016.

Brendan Abban had 2 goals and 2 assists, and Brandon Perry added a goal and 3 assists to lead the Titans. Ryan Bradley (goal), Colin Blake (3 assists) and Trevor VanDerMolen (assist) also starred. Goaltender James Stone had a strong game.

Ben Lines scored both goals for the Hawks in the loss.

In other high school action on Wednesday:

BOYS HOCKEY

Hingham 6, Andover 0: Chase McKenna scored twice, and Jack Rakauskas, Connor Lasch, Aidan Brazel and Connor Richardson added goals for the host Harbormen (2-0-1).

Archbishop Williams 6, Arlington Catholic 3: Goals from Ryan Beardsley, Casey Kelly and Sean Murphy broke open a third-period tie for the Bishops.

Milton 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 3: Owen McHugh scored a hat trick and Cam McDonough added two goals for the Wildcats. Declan Walsh had three assists and a goal. Andrew Hunt and Harrison Hinckle both had two assists.

Abington 2, Bourne 1: Evan St. Martin had the winning goal for the Green Wave (2-2).

Dartmouth 4, Stoughton/Brockton 3: Charlie Caputo, Colby Strunk and Brendan Twohig scored in the loss.

Foxboro 4, Blue Hills 2: The Warriors lost a non-league game at Canton Ice House.

Norwell 6, Medway 1: Austin Shea and Kevin Leary each had a pair of goals, and Mike Hanlon and Quinn Simmons also scored for the Clippers (5-0).

Plymouth South 4, Quincy 2: Will Martin scored both President goals.

Oliver Ames 3, Rockland 1: Dan Paul, Shaun Teehan and Jack Perron scored for OA, and Brandon Burke made 25 saves. Jack Corey, Landon Grothe, Sean McCarthy and Perron had assists. Shane Kimball scored for Rockland in the loss while Joey Dow made 33 saves.

Marshfield 4, Silver Lake 2: Tommy Carroll, Jake Hemingway, Ryland McGlame and Jack Croft scored for the Rams in the win.

Whitman-Hanson 8, Plymouth North 5: Luke Tropeano (4 goals, 2 assists) and Joe Culley (3 goals, assist) starred as the Panthers (2-2, 1-2 Patriot League) won on the road. Matt Solari had a goal and 3 assists, and Nolan Munroe made 32 saves.

Xaverian 7, Duxbury 3: Brady Walsh, Anderson Kilbourne and Aiden Harrington scored in the loss.

Scituate 5, North Quincy 1: Johnny Donahue scored twice, and Teagen Pratt, Will Chatterton and Nate Sanella added goals for the Sailors (3-2). Goaltender Thomas McMellen had a strong game.

West/East Bridgewater 9, South Shore Tech 6: In the loss for the Vikings (1-2), Jayden Mitchell scored his fist varsity goal.

Middleboro 2, Bishop Stang 2: The Sachems (0-2-1) pulled goalie Greg Mason and netted the tying goal late.

Cohasset/Hull 2, Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth 1: The Skippers improved to 3-0-1. Cam Wilbur scored for the Southeastern/B-P (1-1), and Dylan Quinn made 22 saves in the loss.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Archbishop Williams 5, Sandwich 1: The Bishops won on the road behind a pair of goals from Rory Shields. Maggie Lynch, Grace Mottau and Caroline Batchelder scored the other goals.

Latin Academy/Fontbonne 9, Ursuline 2: Latin Academy/Fontbonne improves to 2-2.

Boston Latin 2, Braintree 1 (OT): The Wamps (2-1) lost on the road despite a goal from Kelsie Littlewood and strong play in net from Eva Surette.

Canton 3, Franklin 2 (OT): Freshman Kayleigh Koen scored the winning goal for the Bulldogs (4-0). Ellie Bohane and Izzy Cusack also found the net for Canton.

West/East Bridgewater 3, Saint Joseph Prep 0: Seventh-grader Abigail Gropman had a hat trick, and goaltender Fallon Smith recorded the shutout for WEB.

Marshfield 3, Hanover 2: Sarah McIntyre completed a hat trick with a minute left in regulation as the Rams rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Hawks in Patriot League action.

Quincy/North Quincy 5, Scituate 2: Maggie Dineen scored four goals for Q/NQ. Kiera Modder scored twice for Scituate.

Newton North/South 8, Stoughton 1: In the loss, Ava Buckley scored for the Black Knights and Sarah Scappaticci made 56 saves.

Norwell/Abington 4, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 1: Penny Saich scored a hat trick in the win and Maddie McDonald added the other goal. Jules Connors scored in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westport 76, Blue Hills 69: Elijah Dumornay posted a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) and freshman Tyler Anderson (16 points) impressed in his first varsity start, but the Warriors (1-3) fell short. Jiai Gonzalez, a freshman, scored 14 points and Dom Capaccioli added 10.

Xaverian 74, Bridgewater-Raynham 34: Noah Perry Lewis scored 12 points for the Trojans in the loss.

Archbishop Williams 70, Cardinal Spellman 40: The Bishops broke open a 24-24 game at half with a 28-4 run.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Williams 65, Cardinal Spellman 30: The Bishops won at home over the Cardinals.

Joseph Case 52, West Bridgewater 30: The Wildcats lost at home.

Hull 43, Collegiate Charter School of Lowell 7: Lucy Peters (10 points, 10 rebounds), Fallon Ryan (8 points, 10 rebounds) and Amelia Donovan (10 points, 8 rebounds) led the Pirates to their first win of the season.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

NDA 135.5, Carver/Middleboro 121.65: NDA (2-0) won on the road as Katie McCormack took first in the all-around (36.1) and in all four events -- vault (9.3), bars (8.7), beam (9.2) and floor (8.9). Emily Lembo was second in the all-around (33.5) and on beam (8.8). Lily DeGiacomo took second on the vault (8.5) and tied Sophia Chavez for second on floor (8.4). Chavez also was second on bars (8.4).

Braintree 132.35, Silver Lake/Pembroke 129.95: In the loss, Silver Lake's Kenzie Mackinaw was top scorer for her co-op team in all four events -- vault (9.0), beam (8.8), bars (8.65) and floor (8.25).

Scituate 125.35, Whitman-Hanson 118.25: Hailey Dwyer won floor exercise (8.5) and vault (8.45) as the Sailors won their home opener. Ciara Hughes (8.5) finished first on balance beam. For W-H, Riley Getchell scored 8.4 on beam, and Katelyn Ferraro (vault) and Paige Happeny (floor) each scored 8.2.

WRESTLING

Whitman-Hanson 46, Carver 33: The Panthers (1-1) prevailed at home, giving coach Gary Rabinovitz his 50th win with the program. At 113 pounds, sophomore Christian Grimaldi pinned in 5:39 to improve to 7-2 on the season with five pins. Senior captain Aidan Guiliani won his match by a major decision, 20-8, to go to 5-0. At 152, junior Jacob Metivier earned his first career varsity win with a pin in 2:32.

Whittier Tech 43, Bridgewater-Raynham 36: In the loss, B-R (5-1) got wins from Kennedie Davis, Chris Rovaldi, Brent von Magnus, Christian Curley, Chris Hogg and Jackson Rinke.

South Shore Tech 42, Middleboro 33: The host Vikings improved to 3-0. Middleboro got wins from Matt Patterson, Grant Davis, Ayla Goldman, Jeremy Tripp, Tristan Sybertz and Angel Figueroa.

Oliver Ames 54, Mansfield 30: The Tigers (6-1) got pins from senior captain Nathan Lipski, freshman 106-pounder Jonah Bornstein and sophomore heavyweight Wood Habens Pierre-Louis. Anthony Stone earned his first varsity win.

Milton 54, Walpole 28: Gabe Veal and Val Kellici each scored his first varsity win for Milton. Alex Alexis and Mason Pellegri also won.

Braintree 57, Needham 19: The Wamps improved to 5-0.

Plymouth South 50, Plymouth North 9: The Panthers won the town showdown.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Bridgewater-Raynham 76, Brockton 19: On Tuesday, B-R's Nethica Auguste won the 300 meters and long jump and ran on the winning 4x200m relay team with Lily Giurleo, Mahalia Forbes Smith and Makena Colombus. The Trojans got individual wins from Sydney O’Donnell (mile), Giurleo (55 meters), Emily Keefe (600m), Lila Wilcox (1,000m), Grace Bovill (2-mile) and Emily Long (high jump). O'Donnell, Keefe, Brianna Reed and Omoye Odiah won the 4x400m relay.

