MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins records career night as he moves closer to full health
EAST LANSING – A few minutes after Jaden Akins recorded a career-best scoring game on Wednesday night for Michigan State, he had an admission to make to his head coach. After Tom Izzo addressed his Spartans team following its win over Oakland, Akins asked for a quick word.
MLive.com
First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season
The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Video
Michigan's men's basketball program fell to North Carolina in a hotly-contested contest on Wednesday night. The game was heated both on and off the floor. Late in the game, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went off on the referees, before being restrained by some of his players. Howard did not appear to appreciate that.
MLive.com
CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
MLive.com
Game by game: How Michigan reached the College Football Playoff
This is the 143rd season for Michigan, the winningest program in college football history. It’s the first time the Wolverines have won 13 games. “To be 13-0, I mean, my mouth has a hard time even forming that,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s just very unfamiliar to say that in relation to football. It sounds like a hot start to a basketball season.”
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
diehardsport.com
Top In-State 2024 Recruit Already Has Michigan On His Mind
The Wolverines look to be in great shape with four-star Jacob Oden. Ranked as the No. 5 player and a top 200 recruit in the class, Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product, was donning some Maize and Blue during a recent event:
MLive.com
Michigan State football lands ‘very strong’ 2023 recruiting class
EAST LANSING – While Michigan State was headed to an 11-2 record and top-10 finish in the national rankings last season, coach Mel Tucker and his staff identified needs. That led to the Spartans signing 23 players to a 2022 recruiting class that ranked 23rd in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football adds 18 players during 2023 early signing period
YPSILANTI – One day after concluding the program’s best season in more than 30 years, Eastern Michigan was back on the recruiting trail as it added 18 new players during the early signing period on Wednesday. The Eagles topped San Jose State on Tuesday to win the Famous...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton beats East Jackson behind big night from Logan Blackledge
Hanover-Horton’s Logan Blackledge scored 29 points as the Comets beat East Jackson 70-59 on Thursday. Seven of those came in the fourth quarter as the Comets extended what had been a 50-45 lead after three. Beau Bialczyk added eight of his 15 points in that quarter as well. Luke Soper had 11 in the game.
MLive.com
Schedule set for Shot-Clock Classic at Spring Arbor
The schedule is set for the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor. In its second year, the Classic will bring in boys basketball teams from the Jackson area and beyond to play with a 35-second shot clock in place.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Michigan woman argues with husband over picking up Thanksgiving turkey, wins $4M lotto prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman is elated that she agreed to go pick up the family Thanksgiving turkey as she won a $4 million lottery prize after checking out. “It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn’t have time to,” said the 49-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I purchased the turkey and then stopped and bought a VIP Millions ticket on my way out.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
