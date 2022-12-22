LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman is elated that she agreed to go pick up the family Thanksgiving turkey as she won a $4 million lottery prize after checking out. “It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn’t have time to,” said the 49-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I purchased the turkey and then stopped and bought a VIP Millions ticket on my way out.

