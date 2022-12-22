The 10 Worst States in America for Property Taxes

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Skyrocketing home prices are bad enough, but if you really want to avoid wasting money, think twice about moving to a state with high property taxes.

Yes, those taxes can get you high-quality amenities such as good roads, schools, and fire and police departments. But they also can rob you of the money you need to save for things like a great retirement.

Before searching for your next home, check out the states you may want to avoid due to their high property taxes.

10. Rhode Island

Property tax rate: 1.63%

Skyrocketing home costs in Rhode Island have led to a potential increase in property taxes for many homeowners since taxes are based on the value of those properties.

But there is some good news: Due to the surge in housing costs, some communities in the state have decided to hold off on their annual re-evaluations of property values to see how prices change in the next year.

9. New York

Property tax rate: 1.72%

New York City's approach to taxing homes is legendarily complicated, and many citizens there are crying out for reform. But even in other parts of New York, property taxes raise the ire of many homeowners.

8. Nebraska

Property tax rate: 1.73%

Omaha has higher property tax rates than many large cities in the U.S. Taxes on agricultural lands in the state also have surged, with many farmers complaining that they struggle to pay the tax.

7. Texas

Property tax rate: 1.8%

Texas is one of nine states with no state income tax. However, that fact also means Texans may rely more heavily on property taxes than other places to cover community needs.

Texas cities such as El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Arlington are known for their high property taxes.

6. Wisconsin

Property tax rate: 1.85%

Milwaukee has a very high effective property tax rate at 2.17%. And the state overall is known for leaning hard on property taxes to help pay for services.

5. Vermont

Property tax rate: 1.9%

In 2021, residents of Burlington, Vermont, were shocked by how much their property taxes increased following property reappraisals there. Those who own single-family homes saw their tax obligation spike by 11%.

4. Connecticut

Property tax rate: 2.14%

Connecticut is known for being among the most expensive states to live in. The cost of housing, utilities, and consumer goods are high

The state also has a high property tax rate. But although things may cost more, many residents have a higher-than-average income, which may offset the taxes somewhat.

3. New Hampshire

Property tax rate: 2.18%

New Hampshire is a state that may rely more heavily on property taxes than other taxes, which could contribute to its high rate. The state has no income tax or sales tax, instead relying on property taxes to cover costs.

2. Illinois

Property tax rate: 2.27%

Illinois has several smaller metro areas that are known for having big property taxes, including cities like Rockford (2.67%), Peoria (2.59%), and Joliet (2.33%).

1. New Jersey

Property tax rate: 2.49%

New Jersey has high property values compared to many other states, and that can lead to high property tax bills.

Tax rates themselves also are high. Elizabeth and Patterson, both near New York City, have property tax rates of 3.18%.

Bottom line

There are plenty of great places to live, even in states that may have high property taxes. For some people, moving to a high-tax state is worthwhile.

But all things being equal, it’s better to find ways to save money instead of spending that cash on taxes.