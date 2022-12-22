ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign pretends to be Khloé Kardashian

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REDRl_0jqskxaV00

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign Disick collaborated for an epic TikTok video. Using a viral soundbite of a parody KUWTK episode, the trio created some magic, with Reign playing both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The 8-year-old was so committed to the roles he even wore a wig to be his auntie, Koko.



The wig is hilarious but also somewhat of a roast. People have been pretending to be the Kardashians on the app using voiceover, and when they get to Khloé, it’s usually a messy wig.

The video was uploaded to Penelope and Kourtney’s joint account. It has 5 million followers and 93.8 million likes across all the videos. They are currently on a road to 6 million, and their bio says, “Hi guys can we please please get to 6 mil.”

RELATED:

Khloé Kardashian welcomes the ‘Tooth Fairy’ as daughter True Thompson loses her first tooth

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate a Bar Mitzvah party for their son Mason

From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: The top celebrity weddings of 2022


Another prominent TikToker in the Kardsahian-Jenner mini-me clan is North West. The daughter of Kim and Kanye West has a very unique vision, and her videos are pretty entertaining. She shares the account Kimandnorth with her mom Kim, but from the videos, it looks like the 9-year-old is the creative director.

Their account has over 11.5 million followers and 277.4 million likes across the videos. She recently shared a prank video, going to town with makeup on her 3-year-old brother Psalm’s face while he slept.


Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son

There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos

Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
People

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party

Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
RadarOnline

Ray J & His Estranged Wife Princess Love Fail To Reach Settlement In Bitter Divorce, Headed To Trial

Ray J & his estranged wife Princess Love are headed to trial in their divorce after they failed to reach a settlement during mediation, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the two were ordered to attend a parenting program as part of the case. However, the filing notes that despite the program being completed no agreement was reached. The court has scheduled a hearing for March when the trial date will be set. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021. The exes have previously attempted to divorce twice before but called...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy