Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign pretends to be Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign Disick collaborated for an epic TikTok video. Using a viral soundbite of a parody KUWTK episode, the trio created some magic, with Reign playing both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The 8-year-old was so committed to the roles he even wore a wig to be his auntie, Koko.

The wig is hilarious but also somewhat of a roast. People have been pretending to be the Kardashians on the app using voiceover, and when they get to Khloé, it’s usually a messy wig.

The video was uploaded to Penelope and Kourtney’s joint account. It has 5 million followers and 93.8 million likes across all the videos. They are currently on a road to 6 million, and their bio says, “Hi guys can we please please get to 6 mil.”



Another prominent TikToker in the Kardsahian-Jenner mini-me clan is North West. The daughter of Kim and Kanye West has a very unique vision, and her videos are pretty entertaining. She shares the account Kimandnorth with her mom Kim, but from the videos, it looks like the 9-year-old is the creative director.

Their account has over 11.5 million followers and 277.4 million likes across the videos. She recently shared a prank video, going to town with makeup on her 3-year-old brother Psalm’s face while he slept.

