Dodgers News: Despite Rocky Offseason, Clayton Kershaw has Faith in Andrew Friedman

By Ryan Menzie
 2 days ago

Fans aren't the only ones aware of the slow off-season

The Dodgers have, for the most part, remained content with the roster they currently have. The pressure of fans continuing to talk about what the Dodgers next move is going to be is not enough to deter Andrew Friedman into making impulsive decisions and is something Clayton Kershaw supports.

Kershaw signed a one-year contract making a not completely lost off-season so far for the Dodgers. Luckily, Kershaw just has to go out and play and leaves the roster decisions to Friedman.

While fans continue to complain about the lack of moves while the entire league seems to be making adjustments, especially in the division, Kershaw still fully supports what Friedman is doing so far (via High Heat ).

"You know, I want Andrew [Friedman] to get every single good player there is out there obviously and that’s just not how it works, but you know I think if I’ve learned anything over my time with Andrew is you just have to trust that he knows what he’s doing. It seems like we always have a team out there that is in a pretty good chance to go to the postseason."

Last season was full of surprises with the Dodgers reaching a franchise record 111 wins but still didn't make it through the NLDS. Nothing is guaranteed in the MLB which Kershaw remains very aware of.

Friedman will look to continue building a strong team and it seems likely fans will see the Dodgers in the postseason once again with the team they currently have. Championship aspirations may seem like a long shot as of now but there's plenty of time left to make some huge moves.

