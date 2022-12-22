Read full article on original website
Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
573 drivers passed through a Redding DUI checkpoint on Hilltop Drive Thursday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police, with help from SCSO, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Hilltop Drive. A total of 573 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened. Six drivers were cited for driving...
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
Redding Police give presents to children who fled home in Thursday's house fire
REDDING, Calif. — To keep their Christmas spirit going, Redding Police gave Christmas presents to the children who fled their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their home. The fire was first reported at about 7:30 that morning on Green St. off of Oxford and Hartnell...
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
Firefighters investigating Wednesday night house fire in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Shasta County Wednesday night. Flames were visible around 6 p.m. in the Happy Valley area near Anderson. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said they found the 1,500-square-foot home engulfed in flames. The home is in the 1600 block of Scout...
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
Former Shasta County CEO sentenced for embezzlement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from his employees’ retirement fund, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors said Maurice “Buddy” Shoe, 59, embezzled nearly $125,000 from the employee retirement benefits fund by withholding funds from...
RPD's Blue Santa visits local children at Mercy Medical, One Safe Place and more
REDDING, Calif. — Elvis Presley sang about a Blue Christmas, but that's nothing like Blue Santa from the Redding Police Department(RPD), who's been spreading cheer for 31 years. RPD's Blue Santa made a stop at Mercy Medical Center in Redding on Friday with a mission of pediatrics on his...
Shasta County-based Fyrebx adds new equipment to reach fires faster; more effectively
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County-based "Fyrebx"—read "firebox"—is expanding the capabilities of its skid steer attachment to help in firefighting and fuels mitigation. We told you about the Fyrebx last summer: invented by a Viola man, a firefighting attachment to a skid steer that's being marketed to private companies and government agencies.
Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
Redding City Council opposes Win-River Casino move to tribe-owned land
REDDING, Calif. — During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted 4-0 to oppose the proposed move of Win-River Casino to tribe-owned land next to Interstate 5, just south of S Bonnyview Rd. Newly-Elected Council Member Tenessa Audette says the council received a petition with 6,000...
Moseley Family Cellars' new downtown tasting room closed "due to complications"
REDDING, Calif. — Moseley Family Cellars' new tasting room in downtown Redding closed just before Christmas "due to complications" with the state's Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC), according to their Facebook page. "The tasting room will not be in operation until further notice, this includes scheduled events and tastings....
