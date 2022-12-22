ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Shasta County CEO sentenced for embezzlement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzlement from his employees’ retirement fund, according to the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors said Maurice “Buddy” Shoe, 59, embezzled nearly $125,000 from the employee retirement benefits fund by withholding funds from...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding City Council opposes Win-River Casino move to tribe-owned land

REDDING, Calif. — During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted 4-0 to oppose the proposed move of Win-River Casino to tribe-owned land next to Interstate 5, just south of S Bonnyview Rd. Newly-Elected Council Member Tenessa Audette says the council received a petition with 6,000...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Moseley Family Cellars' new downtown tasting room closed "due to complications"

REDDING, Calif. — Moseley Family Cellars' new tasting room in downtown Redding closed just before Christmas "due to complications" with the state's Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC), according to their Facebook page. "The tasting room will not be in operation until further notice, this includes scheduled events and tastings....
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy