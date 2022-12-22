Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
In-person application sessions planned for MI-HOPE program in Western U.P.
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) has announced it will hold four in-person applicant assistance sessions in January to apply for energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades. WUPPDR was awarded a $500,000 grant in November to fund the repairs through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
WLUC
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
WLUC
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
wnmufm.org
Semi tractor-trailer loses logs, damages phone line
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI— A logging truck lost its load on County Road 550 Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 1:10 p.m. to 550 between Harlow Lake Road and Beagle Club Road. Deputies say a semi tractor-trailer was southbound and turning right when it lost the...
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
WLUC
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Township Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
