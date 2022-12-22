The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers. Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis. Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties. In a complete reversal of what the Giants...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO