Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders
Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments
The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers. Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis. Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties. In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) listed questionable for Christmas game at Denver
DENVER – Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Christmas game at West-leader Denver as he’s missed Phoenix’s last three games with groin soreness. Booker has been working his way back and is on course to play Sunday. ...
