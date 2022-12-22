Read full article on original website
Tennessee Offers Transfer Tight End
Tennessee football offered North Texas transfer tight end Jake Roberts Friday, Roberts shared on his Twitter. Roberts is in the transfer portal after three seasons at North Texas and has two years of eligibility remaining thanks to NCAA COVID-19 relief. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound tight end’s best collegiate season came in 2022 when he caught 28 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
With non-conference action nearing an end, as well as SEC basketball conference play set to begin in the coming days, here is the latest update of our 2022-23 power rankings, headlined by a rise from both Tennessee and Georgia. Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. 14....
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
Rucker: Nicomania arrives in Tennessee. But so does some badly needed defensive talent.
A few years down the road, this Tennessee football signing class will probably be defined by whether five-star, generational-talent quarterback Nico Iamaleava goes boom, bust or anywhere in between. Not all positions are created or treated equally. The latest example in this neck of the woods would be a straw...
See How Far Joe Milton Can Throw An Orange
There’s no doubt Joe Milton III has elite arm strength. The redshirt senior quarterback can make your jaw drop with his magnificent deep balls like he did this season against Missouri and Akron though he can also struggle to contain his massive arm tossing overthrows. While he prepares to...
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
Former Tennessee Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Former Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Phillips has announced his transfer destination. Phillips announced Wednesday evening that he had committed to the University of Maryland. The former three-star recruit committed to Tennessee as a member of the 2022 class and enrolled in December of 2021. Phillips entered the transfer portal earlier...
Nashville Mayor John Cooper Asks Tennessee Titans To Postpone Today’s Game As The State Implements Rolling Blackouts To Conserve Power
I know the weather’s pretty much the same across the country, but here in Nashville, I can officially report that it’s cold. The winter storm currently affecting the entire country has brought record-low temperatures to Tennessee (although as I write this it’s a balmy 16 degrees). And the cold snap required the Tennessee Valley Authority to ask electric companies in the state to institute rolling blackouts in order to save power.
TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state. In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
Tennessee Fugitive Arrested In Simpson County
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
