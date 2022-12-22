ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNLV 74, SOUTHERN MISS 63

Percentages: FG .431, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Arnold 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Aguirre 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Crowley 0-4, Haase 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Haase, Pinckney). Turnovers: 25 (Crowley 7, Arnold 4, Harris 4, Haase 3, Pinckney 3, Aguirre, Hart, Ivory, Morman).
HATTIESBURG, MS
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34

Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

