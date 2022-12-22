Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
How the Les Schwab Invitational rose to national elite holiday basketball tournament prominence
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was December 1997, hours before the championship game in the second Les Schwab Invitational (then the Oregon Holiday Invitational), when John McCallum realized the plan to create a buzz-worthy prep holiday basketball tournament in Portland hit an inflection point. He ...
goduke.com
Church Adds Another Stellar Group in 2023 Signing Class
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer head coach Robbie Church has announced the signing of seven future Blue Devils who will join the program in the fall of 2023. The members of this year's class include Sam Bodensteiner, Kiera Clemens, Madison Foxhoven, Phoebe Goldthwaite, Kaeden Koons-Peredikis, Mia Minestrella and Cameron Roller.
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
packinsider.com
ON3: NC State Football Ranks 17th in Transfer Portal Rankings…and They Aren’t Done
NC State has crushed it in the Transfer Portal thus far. ON3 ranks the Wolfpack’s performance in the Transfer Portal thus far 17th in College Football. Five players have transferred out: WR Jasiah Provillon, QB Devin Leary, WR Devin Carter, DT Joshua Harris, Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. 4 players have...
Reidsville freshman Kendre Harrison adds Penn State offer
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School freshman Kendre Harrison added a fourth offer this week, the latest coming from Penn State. Harrison announced the new offer on Twitter. Harrison is a big freshman tight end and wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds. As a freshman on the...
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
WWEEK
To Measure How Portland Is Doing, Let’s Compare Ourselves to Other Cities
The year’s end is a good time for taking stock. Maybe it’s the looming deadline of New Year’s resolutions. Or the sight of George Bailey seeing that, without him, Bedford Falls would look like Elon Musk’s Twitter. Could just be one too many glasses of eggnog. Whatever the reason, the holiday season is when a lot of us ruminate on who we’ve become—and what we could be.
Portland Community College enrollment declines have a ripple effect at Portland State
There’s a car wash along Ryan Clarks’ route to work at Portland Community College that illustrates one of the chief challenges he faces as the school’s dean of enrollment strategy. The company on Terwilliger Boulevard advertises a starting pay of more than $20 an hour for new...
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow
It’s snowing in Portland, which means it’s time to revisit the infamous runner who hilariously fell in the snow immediately after giving an interview about the joys of running in the snow. It happened again Thursday morning as Dillon, the mascot for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball team, went for a run in Read more... The post Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow appeared first on Awful Announcing.
natureworldnews.com
Significant Freezing Event in Northwest US Puts Ice on Runway, Sea-Tac Airport Flights Canceled
The Northeast US experiences a significant freezing event that causes ice to form on Sea-Tac Airport's runways. All flights were canceled, and the airport issued a closing announcement with no rebooking options for the day. Sea-Tac Airport Flights Canceled, No Rebooking. The Seattle airport and other major transit systems are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
NW Portland business owner braves the storm as The Grinch
Some restaurateurs like Ramzy Hattar are embracing the extreme weather conditions by becoming Grinches of their own.
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
