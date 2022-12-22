Goose Creek Man Indicted for Production of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor

Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO