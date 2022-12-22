ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SFGate

San Francisco 37, Washington 20

SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Drive: 7 plays, 99 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Purdy 15 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Washington 0. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Forrest 0 interception return to San Francisco 31; Heinicke 9 pass to Dotson on 3rd-and-5; Heinicke 14 pass to C.Samuel on 3rd-and-14. Washington 7, San Francisco 7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Cle_Watson 12 run (York kick), 14:55. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Delpit 40 interception return to New Orleans 30. Cleveland 7, New Orleans 0. Cle_FG York 30, 4:07. Drive: 17 plays, 60 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Chubb 11 run on 3rd-and-11; Watson 14 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11; Watson 5 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-10; Watson 21 pass to Cooper on 4th-and-5. Cleveland 10, New Orleans 0.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy